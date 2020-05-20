Chemetall launches FiSan™, a full range of sanitation solutions for the food and beverage processing industry in China

– New offering includes cleaners, sanitizers and specialty products coupled with customized equipment solutions.

– Technical expertise is readily available to meet the sanitation industry’s needs.

SHANGHAI, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Surface Treatment global business unit of BASF’s Coatings division, operating under the Chemetall brand, launches FiSan™, a full range of sanitation solutions, including cleaners (alkaline and acid), sanitizers and conveyor lubricants, for the food and beverage (F&B) industry in China. In addition to a comprehensive product portfolio, Chemetall provides in-field technical service support and customized equipment solutions to fulfil customers’ needs in large and small cleaning operations ranging from Clean-In-Place (CIP) and Clean-Out-of-Place (COP), to foam and manual applications.



“The brand, FiSan, stands for ‘food industry sanitation’. Chemetall has been developing and offering sanitation solutions under this brand to the F&B processing industry in the United States, Australia and New Zealand for years,” said Julia Zhu, Sales Director, Shanghai Chemetall Chemicals Co., Ltd. “With the increasing demand for high-quality and innovative sanitation products, Chemetall believes it is the right time to introduce FiSan to customers in China. Our goal is to offer an optimized cleaning process for the food and beverage industry that is safer, more efficient and more effective.”

FiSan New Green Cleaner and FiSan CFC Cleaner, are readily available for purchase. FiSan New Green Cleaner is designed for maintenance cleaning of walls and floors in addition to production equipment exterior. FiSan CFC Cleaner is tailored for food processing applications for heavy duty cleaning. More product lines under the FiSan brand will be offered later this year. For more information, visit chemetall.com.cn.

About BASF’s Coatings division

The Coatings division of BASF is a global expert in the development, production and marketing of innovative and sustainable automotive OEM and refinish coatings, decorative paints as well as applied surface treatments for metal, plastic and glass substrates in a wide range of industries. The portfolio is completed by the “Innovation Beyond Paint” program which aims at developing new markets and businesses. We create advanced performance solutions and drive performance, design and new applications to meet our partners’ needs all over the world. BASF shares skills, knowledge and resources of interdisciplinary and global teams for the benefit of customers by operating a collaborative network of sites in Europe, North America, South America and Asia Pacific. In 2019, the Coatings division achieved global sales of about €3.75 billion.

Solutions beyond your imagination – Coatings by BASF. For more information about the Coatings division of BASF and its products, visit www.basf-coatings.com .

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 117,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €59 billion in 2019. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com .



