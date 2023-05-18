



This is the Chemical Engineering Board Exam Result May 2023 list of passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Chemical Engineering Licensure Exam at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, and Rosales on May 16-18, 2023.

PRC Board of Chemical Engineering Chairperson Ofelia V. Bulaong and members Shirlyn B. Chua-Reyes and Cezar S. De La Cruz administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF EXAM RESULTS

Here is the list of passers:





Updating …

CHEMICAL ENGINEERING BOARD EXAM COVERAGE





The Chemical Engineering Board Exam May 2023 covered the following topics:

PHYSICAL AND CHEMICAL PRINCIPLES

(General Inorganic Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry, Physical Chemistry, Biochemical Engineering, and Environmental Engineering)

CHEMICAL ENGINEERING PRINCIPLES

(Chemical Engineering Calculations, Chemical Engineering Thermodynamics, Reaction Kinetics, Unit Operations, Chemical Process Industries, Plant Design, and Instrumentation and Process Control)

GENERAL ENGINEERING, ETHICS AND CONTRACTS

(Mathematics, Physics, Engineering Mechanics, Strength of Materials, Engineering Economics, and Laws, Contracts and Ethics)

TARGET RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission will release the exam result within 2 working days after the last day of the examination.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target release date without prior notice.

WHEN IS THE NEXT CHEMICAL ENGINEERING BOARD EXAM?

PRC released the 2023 Schedule of Examination through Resolution No. 1589 series of 2022, one month before the end of 2022. Here is the schedule for Chemical Engineering Board Exam 2023:

Date of Examination Start of Application Deadline of Application October 14-16, 2023 July 14, 2023 September 15, 2023

REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS

Aspiring chemical engineers are advised to register online through the official website of the PRC and follow the steps in online registration.

Here are the following registration requirements:

Notice of Admission (for identification purposes only)

Duly accomplished Oath Form or “Panunumpa ng Propesyonal”

two pieces of passport-sized ID photos on a white background and with a complete name tag

two sets of documentary stamp

one piece short brown envelope

In addition, successful board examinees shall personally register and sign in the “Roster of Registered Professionals”.