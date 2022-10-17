This is the Chemical Engineering Board Exam Result October 2022 top 10 passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

The board exam results including the list of passers, top 10 passers, top performing and performance of schools, and other announcements related to this will be posted on this website once PRC will release it.

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Chemical Engineering Licensure Exam on October 11-13, 2022 at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, and Legazpi.

PRC Board of Chemical Engineering Chairman Engr. Ofelia V. Bulaong and members Engr. Shirlyn B. Chua-Reyes and Engr. Cezar S. De la Cruz administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

Here are the top 10 passers:

Updating …

EXAM COVERAGE:

Physical and Chemical Principles (general inorganic chemistry, organic chemistry, analytical chemistry, physical chemistry, biochemical engineering and environmental engineering)

(general inorganic chemistry, organic chemistry, analytical chemistry, physical chemistry, biochemical engineering and environmental engineering) Chemical Engineering Principles (chemical engineering calculations, chemical engineering thermodynamics, reaction kinetics, unit operations, chemical process industries, plant design and instrumentation and process control)

(chemical engineering calculations, chemical engineering thermodynamics, reaction kinetics, unit operations, chemical process industries, plant design and instrumentation and process control) General Engineering, Ethics and Contracts (mathematics, physics, engineering mechanics, strength of materials, engineering economics, and laws, contracts and ethics)

RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission is expected to release the Chemical Engineering Board Exam Result within 3 working days after the last day of the examination.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.

Aspiring chemical engineers can visit the official website of the Professional Regulation Commission and use the verification page for the results of the board examination passing rate.

Examinees will be required to provide their full name, birthdate, application number, exam name, and date of examination.