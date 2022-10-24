This is the Chemist Licensure Exam Result October 2022 list of passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

The board exam results including the list of passers, top 10 passers, top performing and performance of schools, and other announcements related to this will be posted on this website once PRC will release it.

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Chemist Licensure Exam on October 17-18, 2022 at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Koronadal, Pampanga, Tacloban, and Zamboanga.

PRC Board of Chemistry Chairman Ms. Adoracion P. Resurreccion and members Ms. Soledad S. Castañeda and Ms. Ma. Theresa C. Cayton administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

Here is the list of passers:

EXAM COVERAGE:

INORGANIC CHEMISTRY (Fundamentals of inorganic chemistry; periodicity and inorganic reactions, including transition metal chemistry; and characterization of inorganic compounds)

ANALYTICAL CHEMISTRY (Fundamentals of qualitative and quantitative chemical analysis and instrumental analysis)

PHYSICAL CHEMISTRY (Principles of physical chemistry, including introductory quantum theory, thermodynamics and equilibria, and chemical kinetics)

ORGANIC CHEMISTRY (Fundamentals of organic chemistry, characterization and reactions of organic compounds)

BIOCHEMISTRY (Structural chemistry, function of the components and chemical reactions in living matter, basic chemistry in the flow of biological information)

RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission is expected to release the Chemist Licensure Exam Result within 7 working days after the last day of the examination.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.

Aspiring chemists can visit the official website of the Professional Regulation Commission and use the verification page for the results of the board examination passing rate.

Examinees will be required to provide their full name, birthdate, application number, exam name, and date of examination.