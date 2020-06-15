Chen Jinggu Cultural Festival 2020 Webcast event was held in Gutian County

GUTIAN, China, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Chen Jinggu Cultural Festival 2020 Webcast event organized by the Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao Affairs Office of Gutian County and the Convergence Media Center of Gutian County and co-organized by the Women’s Federation of Gutian County and the Taiwan Shuntian Goddess Society was held at the Linshui Palace Ancestor Temple in Gutian on June 13, according to the Publicity Department of CPC Gutian County Committee.



Unlike the grand celebration previously held at the Linshui Palace Ancestor Temple in Gutian over the years, people and believers are able to “watch the festival and pray on the cloud” at their homes this year. At the same time, in the live streaming anchor marketing campaign that is newly launched this year, the Linshui cultural and creative products jointly created by the Gutian County Government and the design team of the Jingdezhen Ceramic Institute in Jiangxi will be debuted.

With a history of thousands of years, the Chen Jinggu folklore belief culture originated from the Linshui Palace Ancestor Temple in Gutian has become an important part of the Fuzhou Culture and the Maritime Silk Road Culture and grown into an influential world cultural phenomenon in the Chinese communities around the world. As the birthplace of the Chen Jinggu folklore belief culture popular across the world and the ancestor temple of all sub-branches of the Linshui Palace at home and abroad, the Linshui Palace in Gutian has further enhanced its influence and cohesion by hosting the Chen Jinggu Culture (Tourism) Festivals over the years.

