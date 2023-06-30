Cheng Seng Group Leads Seven Taiwanese Companies to Participate in BCA Exhibition

SINGAPORE, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In line with the government’s New Southbound Policy, Cheng Seng Group, the largest audiovisual distributor in Taiwan, is taking the lead in bringing seven Taiwanese companies to the BCA Exhibition. Their first move is towards Singapore.



Cheng Seng Group leads Taiwan CVA Equipment Alliance in Broadcast Asia 2023

With a history of 64 years, Cheng Seng Group has been a leading distributor of photography products, representing renowned international brands from Europe and the United States. In 2019, they ventured into e-commerce and established “CSEmart”, transitioning from B2B to directly facing consumers. They have been integrating online and offline marketing to provide a complete shopping experience through cross-border e-commerce on “CSEmart.” In 2023, Cheng Seng Group established an office in Singapore, recruiting industry elites and implementing the New Southbound Strategy. Singapore, a highly competitive market has been chosen as the first battleground for its Southeast Asia expansion.

Cheng Seng Group is honoured to receive support from government agencies and lead outstanding Taiwanese manufacturers to join together in Singapore to introduce high-quality Taiwanese products. The products of the seven allied companies are as follows:

Led by Cheng Seng Group, the Taiwan Cine, Video and Audio Equipment Alliance is pleased to announce its successful participation in the renowned annual event, Broadcast Asia 2023. This trade exhibition, centered around the broadcasting, multimedia, and entertainment technology industries, was held in Singapore and attracted industry professionals, experts, and technology enthusiasts from around the world.

Broadcast Asia serves as a platform to showcase the latest developments in broadcasting, production, and delivery of audio, video, and multimedia content. The event provides an unparalleled opportunity for the industry to showcase cutting-edge products, explore emerging trends, and establish valuable connections.

Cheng Seng Group represents seven innovative Taiwanese brands as well as renowned international brands and takes great pride in entering the Southeast Asian market. By participating in the prestigious Broadcast Asia exhibition, the alliance aims to highlight the introduction of innovative solutions to the region and promote industry development.

With a regional headquarters established in Singapore, Cheng Seng Group is fully committed to providing comprehensive services to this vibrant market. Participating in Broadcast Asia 2023 further solidifies Cheng Seng’s position as a leading provider of audio, video, and multimedia equipment.

【About Taiwan CVA Equipment Alliance】

The Taiwan CVA Equipment Alliance is a collective of leading Taiwanese brands in the audio, video, and multimedia industry. Through joint efforts, the alliance aims to promote Taiwanese innovation and expertise within the Southeast Asian region, fostering industry growth and development.

【About Cheng Seng Group】

Established in Taipei in 1959, Cheng Seng Group initially dealt with the distribution of photography and video equipment. After more than half a century of development, Cheng Seng Group has transformed into an international group that distributes high-end photo, video, broadcast, and audio equipment. In 2020, Cheng Seng Group also launched the CSEMART e-commerce platform and is set to establish its first CSEMART flagship store in 2023, dedicated to developing more brands and building Taiwan’s best new media shopping store. Cheng Seng upholds the business philosophy of “Integrity, Innovation, Professionalism, and Service.” By staying at the forefront, the company strives to ensure the continuous success of its customers. For more information, visit: https://www.chengseng.com/EN/index.php