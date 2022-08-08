Chengdu Cultural Tourism Video Exhibition “East Asian Cultural Capital – Park City under the Snowy Mountains” Opens in Seoul

CHENGDU, China, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — A news report by GoChengdu:

On August 5, the Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Culture, Broadcast-tv,and Tourism, Chengdu Media Group and Chengdu International Media Co., Ltd. hosted the “East Asia Cultural Capital – Park City under the Snowy Mountains” Chengdu Cultural Tourism Video Exhibition (Seoul Station), which was officially opened at the Lotte Tower Art Museum in Seoul, Korea.



The guests delivered speeches and cut the ribbon for the photography exhibition

“Happiness” and snowy mountains together

Chengdu–Seoul “immersive” exchange mode with images

“Chengdu, known as ‘The land of abundance’, has a history of more than 4,500 years of civilization and 2,300 years of city building, is the capital of Sichuan Province of China, the financial center of western China, a famous historical and cultural city, the birthplace of ancient Shu civilization, the UNESCO-certified World Capital of Gastronomy, and a popular tourist destination city for global visitors.”

At the opening ceremony, the representative of the Chinese Tourism Office in Seoul said to the guests that China and South Korea have been neighbors since ancient times, and their cultural traditions are similar to each other. Seoul City and Chengdu City also have a deep historical relationship. As the exchanges and cooperation between the two cities in the field of tourism continue to strengthen, the number of mutual visits of tourists is growing rapidly, and the scale of two-way tourism exchanges between the two countries continues to expand.

This exhibition features 40 photographs taken by 15 photographers in Chengdu and is presented to Korean audiences. Through three separate and intersecting sections: “In Chengdu, looking at the snowy mountains”, “The land of abundance”, and “The city, the fireworks, and the happiness of Chengdu“, the exhibition allows Korean friends to see a beautiful and livable city that people around the world aspire to, and opens a new window for the world to perceive and understand Chengdu.

Promote mutual appreciation of civilization through culture

Korean guests praise Chengdu’s “East Asian Cultural Capital“



Guests at the event watch the photography exhibition

“China and South Korea are separated by the sea. This year is the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and South Korea, as well as the ‘Year of Cultural Exchange between China and South Korea‘, and China–South Korea relations are facing new opportunities for development.” Deputy Director of the Seoul Chinese Cultural Center, Mr. Li Shaopeng, said in his speech that Chengdu is one of the most popular Chinese cities for Korean tourists and is playing an active and important role in Sino-Korean exchanges and Sino-Japanese cooperation after being elected as the 2023 East Asian Cultural Capital. I look forward to the “Park City under the Snowy Mountains” Chengdu Cultural and Tourism Video Exhibition to show the Korean people the charm of Chengdu’s splendid cultural and tourism and its humanistic flavor. We hope that through this event, we can further strengthen the ties of friendship and exchange between Chengdu and Korea, enhance Korean people’s understanding and love of Chengdu, promote people-to-people contact, jointly build the “East Asia Cultural Capital” in 2023, so that cultural and tourism cooperation can drive more fields and bear fruit of exchange, and promote China-Korea relations to a higher level.

In his speech as the guest of honor at the opening ceremony of the photo exhibition, Dr. Shougen U, Director of the Korea Institute of East Asian Studies and School of Politics and International Relations of East China Normal University, said, “This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and South Korea, and this photo exhibition is particularly special for both countries as it is held in the far-reaching August 2022. The exhibition also has the significance of wishing Korea, China and Japan to strengthen cooperation in the field of culture.

“The year 2022 marks the 10th anniversary of the creation of the ‘East Asian Cultural Capital’. The three East Asian countries, including Korea, China and Japan, have very deep roots and are like friends with a long history.” In his speech, Professor Joo Do-yang of the Department of Fine Arts of Dongguk University wished the city of Chengdu to become a world-class cultural city soon and wished it success in the construction of the “East Asian Cultural Capital”. He congratulated the success of the “Park City under the Snowy Mountains – Chengdu Cultural and Tourism Image Exhibition” and wished that the long and deep friendship between Korea and China would continue forever, just like the “friendship in trouble”.

According to the organizers, the video exhibition will be launched on August 5 and end on August 18, and all Seoul residents are welcome to visit the exhibition.