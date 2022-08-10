Cherie Gil the Philippine famous “Contravida” Serves Living Legacy

Actress Cherie Gil Leaves Lasting Legacy Being Iconic “Contravida” in Philippine Drama

CHERIE GIL – The actress’ great career came to an end, and somehow she wondered if there was anything else she could leave behind in the industry aside from her “renowned line” about second-rate, trying hard copycats.

Cherie was diagnosed with “a rare form of endometrial cancer” last October and undergo treatment at the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. According to the official statement, she asked if possible that her medical status to be kept hidden.

Based on the report of Inquirer.net, heartfelt tributes to the beloved actress poured in on social media shortly after her death from cancer last August 5. It became unmistakably clear that Cherie’s legacy extends beyond the iconic “contavida” roles she played, as well as any other performances she gave on television, film, and stage.

Cherie was more than a multifaceted talent to her family, loved ones, and the people who were fortunate enough to have worked with her on and offscreen. She was a friend, a sister, a mentor, and a second mother.

Cherie was the one person her niece Max Eigenmann looked to when she was down. Recalling private chats they had while doing yoga or drinking wine.

“She always understood what to do to make me feel better,” she recalled

“No matter how busy she was, she was always a phone call away,” Max added

The report mentioned that lots of celebrities are shocked by the news, one of those people was Sharon Cuneta, who described Cherie’s death as “the end of an era.” The Megastar came to New York City to be with her friend in her final hours.

“My heart is in pieces again. Now I don’t know how to put it back together anymore, because, among the loved ones I have lost these past few years, you will always be one of my most loved — a most important part of life and history.” Sharon said.

“Bituing Walang Ningning”, a 1985 romance melodrama starring the two actors, delivered one of the most iconic lines in Philippine cinema: “You’re nothing but a second-rate, trying hard copycat!”, (Cherie) as the ambitious singer Lavina Arguelles, mocks her fan-turned-rival Dorina Pineda (Sharon).

Cherie fought her illness heroically, with grace and strength. Despite her difficulties, she maintained her character, wit, and infectious humor, as well as her larger-than-life attitude. She spent her final days surrounded by family and friends.

On August 5, talent manager Annabelle Rama announced the death of the 59-year-old actress, which was later confirmed by Cherie’s nephew Sid Lucero.

