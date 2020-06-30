“Cherie Gil to hold online masterclass”

Cherie Gil will hold an online masterclass this July.

Award-winning actress Cherie Gil announced Friday, June 26, that she will hold an online masterclass this July, allowing participants to learn from her extensive knowledge and experience in acting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Truly excited for this. My very first online masterclass!” she said in an Instagram post.

“Join me as we journey together through the magical, crazy, and wonderful world of creative expression through acting and more!” she added.

Cherie said she personally designed the masterclass, which “intimately shares the secrets of The Diva herself, aided with interesting exercises and productive worksheets while discovering your new amazing and the power to tell your stories.”

Fee is at P10,000 for all six sessions, which will run from July 7 to 18. Part of the proceeds of the classes will go to the Save Our Schools Network.

Those interested to sign up for the class may register here

Cherie, 57, is considered one of the best actresses of her generation.

She is best known for her potrayal of kontrabida (on-screen villain) roles, such as Lavinia Arguelles in the 1985 drama film Bituing Walang Ningning.