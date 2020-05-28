“Cherry Pie Picache celebrates 49th birthday at home”

‘Call Me Tita’ actress Cherry Pie Picache shares just how thankful she is to be healthy and blessed on her birthday.

For her 49th birthday this year, Cherry Pie Picache shared that she has nothing but gratefulness in her heart despite all the challenges that the country has had to face this year. The talented actress, who is part of the iWant digital series Call Me Tita, celebrated at home with loved ones who surprised her with a cake with the dedication, “Happy Birthday Inay. We love you.”

On her Instagram account, Cherry Pie wrote,

“Before I lay me down to sleep… I am one blessed woman!!!! Today was truly GOLDEN!!!! SO MUCH LOVE!!!! Thank you to each and everyone who made it special. And there’s still so much love, wishes and prayers I have not read!!! Tom, again!!! Too much joy and celebration today!!!🤪🥳🥳🥳🤪 Simple, intimate yet sooooo full!!!! Thank you God for the gift of LOVE!!!! ️ ️ ️ #amdg