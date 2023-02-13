Cherry Pie Picache Says Director Darryl Yap is “Sinungaling”

Cherry Pie Picache Wants to be Directed by Darryl Yap if He’s Not “Sinungaling”

Veteran actress Cherry Pie Picache revealed that she want to star a film directed by Darryl Yap if he’s not “sinungaling”.

Cherry Pie clarified in a one-on-one interview with some media that his rage at Director Darryl is not personal. The veteran actress even asked if the controversial director still have “conscience”, during the mediacon of “Oras de Peligro” director by Joel Lamangan.

“Hindi ako galit, nililinaw ko po walang personalan. It’s just that I’m just making a stand na parang ano ba. It’s his work, so, kami naman whatever expression you want to say or you want to use, this is a democratic country. Actually, tanong ‘yun, ‘may konsensiya pa ba siya?” emphasis of the actress.

Many people were taken aback because this was the first time Pie had heard such a daring statement. When asked if she knew the small but terrible director, she replied, “parang hindi.”

“Wala talaga akong galit, sana huwag siyang magalit sa akin. Ha-hahaha!” the actress said.

She added, “Magpapadirek ako kung willing siyang (Darryl) magsabi ng totoo tulad nga ng sinabi ni Atty. Howard, pero kung hindi salamat po pero ‘wag na lang.”

Can it be said that “Director Darryl Yap is a liar?” “Oo!” Cherry Pie said directly. “Hindi personally, ha! ‘Yung mga ginagawa niya (ang kasinungalingan), ‘yun ang opinyon ko. I may not be shared by everybody,” the actress reasoned.

Cherry Pie also reminded the media of the significance of social media today. She emphasized that their film is merely a tool to encourage people to combat misinformation.

“Tulungan ninyo kami na this movie is not about against anybody, this movie is just telling the truth and what it is especially the people na hindi nakaranas ng EDSA Revolution o ano ang totoong nangyari sa kasaysayan,” she said.

“Hindi puwedeng i-edit, hindi puwedeng baguhin that’s why it’s history, hindi mo made-deny ‘yung actual na nangyari dahil actual footage (ang makikita sa pelikula). Let’s spread love, like and the truth,” she added.

Based on the article of Bandera, the entire cast is proud of “Oras de Peligro,” which is said to depict the truth about the EDSA revolution. Apollo Abraham, Marcus Madrigal, Timothy Castillo, Elora Espano, Jim Pebanco, Mae Paner, Dave Bornea, Rico Barrera, Alvi Siongco, Gerald Santos, Crysten Dizon, Nanding Josef, Therese Malvar, Allan Paule, and Allen Dizon also appear in the film.

