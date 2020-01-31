“Chesca Garcia, Doug Kramer celebrate son’s 7th birthday”

Chesca Garcia and Doug Kramer’s son, Gavin, celebrated his seventh birthday on Sunday.

In photos shared by his parents on their respective Instagram accounts, Gavin was seen all smiles during his arcade-themed birthday party held at the Marquis Events Place in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

“From the 80s arcades, to the basketball station, the race track, to seeing Super Mario and the Street Fighter characters on display! This is why #GavinsWorldAt7 was a big hit for everyone that went!” said his proud father, Doug, of the star-studded celebration.

Guests include “Team Kramer’s” family and close friends, including Patrick Garcia and his wife Nikka Martinez, Bianca Gonzalez and her husband JC Intal, Antoinette Taus, Danica Pingris, CJ Jaravata, and Gabe Norwood.