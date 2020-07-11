“Chesca Garcia pens sweet birthday message for Doug Kramer”

Model Chesca Garcia poured her heart out when she greeted her husband, former basketball player Doug Kramer, a happy birthday.

On Instagram, Chesca posted a photo of Doug with their family as she shared her heartwarming message for her “sweetheart,” who turned 37 last Friday, July 10.

“Happy birthday sweetheart Doug!” she began.

“You have everything you need in life-a growing faith in God, your family’s love and friends for keeps! We all love and appreciate you!” she said.

Chesca went on: “I know you’re happy celebrating this quiet and intimate day with those that matter the most in your life… Just the way you like it.”

“The kids and I are so blessed to have you and cherish every moment with you! To us every day is a celebration because we have you in our lives. You make everything extra special just by being all the wonderful things that you are! I love you baby! Happy birthday to you!”

Doug, for his part, revealed that he received a sweet surprise from their three children on his special day, as he posted on his Instagram page a video showing Kendra, Scarlett and Gavin singing to him the song “Butterfly Fly Away” by Miley Cyrus, before handing him homemade birthday cards and a cake.

“Best birthday surprise ever! I’m not crying, you’re crying!” he wrote in the caption.

Chesca and Doug have been married for 11 years.

They tied the knot on October 9, 2008 before their family and closest friends at the Blue Leaf Events Place in McKinley Hill, Taguig City.