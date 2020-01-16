“Chesca Garcia recalls the moment she found out she’s pregnant with son Gavin”

Chesca Garcia took to social media to share her sweet birthday message for his son, Gavin, who turned 7 on Wednesday, January 15.

On Instagram, the actress-host recalled the moment she found out she’s pregnant with her youngest son as she greeted Gavin on his special day.

“That day I was with your Ninang [Iya Villania]. She came to visit me, your Ate Kendra and Ate Scarlett. While we were talking on the ground floor of our then home I saw all our helps eating chicharon and enjoying a litro of soda for merienda. I watched them and was salivating at the sight of what they were eating. Anyone who knows me knows that I don’t eat pork (except for the skin of the lechon) but, that day was an exception. I asked them if I could join them in their merienda–boy oh boy, did I enjoy every crunchy chicharon and every gulp of that cold, bubbly soda that I wanted more!” she began.

After they were done eating, Chesca asked one of their helpers to buy her another bag of chicharon and a can of soda, as well as a total of four pregnancy kits.

“I finished everything in the bag and every drop in that can! Time to go up and check what’s up with this crazy craving… I couldn’t be pregnant because I just gave birth to Scarlett and still breastfeeding!” she added, referring to her second child with former PBA player Doug Kramer.

“I’ll just check because, I am praning like that. So, I thought! Your Ninang was with me in the banyo when I peed on the pregnancy test kit. Your papa downstairs with not a clue that I had a kit bought. I waited a few mins and before I looked at the tester my heart started racing–lo and behold my body said it best, CONGRATULATIONS, 2 PINK CLEAR LINES! I AM PREGNANT… AFTER about 4 MONTHS into GIVING BIRTH!” she said.

Chesca described the day she found out she was having another baby “as a roller coaster of emotions”, saying she cried because she was happy and, at the same time, admittedly surprised.

“I just had a baby and in a few months another baby. No wonder why I was always sleeping on the floor of the gym that I was going to instead of working out with your Ninangs [Zhara Katibi – Banal] and [Danica Pingris]. Oh, Gavin! God knew I needed you! He surprised me with you!” she said.

In a separate post, Chesca went on to share her touching message for her son, who she described as “the boy of her dreams”.

“God knew he created something exceptional! That he gave you to me right away. God knew that he created something so special for your papa and me– so beautiful that He didn’t want to wait too long. God knew you were perfect for our growing family. That that was the right time! He healed me from inside right away to make room for my little baby boy,” she said.

She went on: “I thank God everyday for you! 7 years ago, God gave me the boy of my dreams. Sweet and kind, the one who never leaves mama behind.

Waits for me no matter how long I take in the banyo. Falls asleep on the floor just to make sure I am not alone. Kisses me all over my face and my neck too–both sides pa! Tells me, ‘You’re the most beautiful girl I have ever seen.’ Oh diba! And, when I allow him to play arcade–wow the words he says to romance me! Grabe ang pagka bolero! Hahahaha! Ibang klase!

“Gavin, I love you with all my heart! I love you with all that I’ve got! My love for you will never tire and it knows no end. I love you because I do. I loved you when you were in my womb, and when I held you in my arms. I love you even as you sleep, and wonder what did I ever do right to deserve this… You! Happy 7th my boy! I hope I am loving you the way you want to be loved! Happy birthday to my favorite son! There I declared it to the world, YOU’RE MY FAVORITE SON!”

Aside from Gavin and Scarlett, Chesca and Doug also have another daughter named Kendra.