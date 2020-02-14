“Chesca Garcia reveals daughter Kendra is starting to have admirers”

This is what doting celebrity mother and actress Chesca Garcia revealed in an Instagram post where she opened up about having the crucial “talk” with her young daughter about love.

She took after her gorgeous mom and handsome dad.

So it’s no surprise that at such a young age, Chesca Garcia and Doug Kramer’s oldest daughter, Kendra, is starting to have admirers.

This is what the doting celebrity mother revealed in an Instagram post where she opened up about having the crucial “talk” with her young daughter about love.

Sharing a photo of Kendra holding a bouquet given by “her consistent admirer and first love,” her dad Doug, Chesca wrote: “Kendra is already starting to have admirers. And she is pleasantly surprised by the admiration that she has been receiving.”

Chesca said she didn’t want to miss the opportunity to talk to her daughter about these things as Kendra is growing up already, adding that “I spoke to her about the difference of flattery, crushes, admiration and love. We sometimes talk about it anyways.”

“I told her it’s normal to feel flattered when we know people like us and admire us. But, we shouldn’t think much of it and seek more out of it. Not just yet!” she said.

“Love is a beautiful feeling! Our love is precious and shouldn’t be given away so easily. While you wait for God’s best-Guard your heart! And while you’re at it, choose your friends, be mindful of your ways, remember what your parents have taught you, and find your identity in Christ,” she added.

According to Chesca, it’s important for parents like her to discuss such important matters to their children as “they need to hear the truth from us” and “it’s our job to explain these things to them.”

“It’s so hard to keep saying, no, it’s bad, it’s not yet time, you don’t know what love is, and so on. But is it really so? Is love bad? Do they really not know what love is? Instead of disregarding their feelings—let’s guide them and be intentional parents that we’re meant to be,” she added.

Aside from Kendra, Chesca and Doug have two more children, Scarlett and Gavin.