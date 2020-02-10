Chester Bennington’s Pre-Linkin Park Band Grey Daze Announce New Album, Featuring Late Frontman’s Remastered Vocals

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on February 10, 2020

Late Linkin Park legend Chester Bennington‘s 90’s band Grey Daze have announced the imminent release of their new album, which is built around Chester’s posthumous vocal tracks.

Dubbed Amends, the record will be released on Friday, 10th April, featuring newly recorded music with Chester’s re-mastered vocals from the group’s long out-of-print, and largely undiscovered, catalogue. And to celebrate the announcement, Grey Daze have just unleashed a fresh cut from the 11-track LP in the form of a reworked version of the song ‘Sickness’ off their 1997 album …No Sun Today.

It also comes packing a music video, which band founder and drummer Sean Dowdell says is “loosely based on a true story from when Chester was 15-years-old.

“He was being bullied at school and one day suffered a real beating,” Dowdell continues. “That was the day I assumed a role as protector and almost older brother figure to Chester that has lasted since, even after his passing.”

The album is reportedly the fulfilment of a planned Grey Daze reunion that Chester had announced prior to his untimely passing.

The remaining band members – Dowdell (drums), Mace Beyers (bass) and Cristin Davis (guitar) – along with Chester’s widow, Talinda Bennington and his parents, made it their mission to see the project through.

The band previously announced they were re-recording their old material with Chester’s 22-year-old son Jamie son on vocals, but no word on whether any of those recordings have made the final cut.

For now, you can watch the video for ‘Sickness’ below.