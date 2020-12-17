Chiba Prefectural Government Introduces Popular Spots for Colorful Autumn Leaves

CHIBA, Japan, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Chiba Prefectural Government has been introducing popular tourist spots for viewing colorful autumn leaves on its official mascot character CHI-BA+KUN’s Facebook page since November 11, 2020

Since Chiba Prefecture is close to Tokyo, not only is enjoying autumn leaves convenient, but visitors can also appreciate fall foliage at various spots such as gorges, temples, and parks.

Furthermore, the Chiba Prefectural Government is introducing various attractions such as tourist spots and delicious foods to the people of Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam as part of its efforts to let them know about Chiba Prefecture. Relevant information is available on the Facebook pages. Please scan the QR codes from the following URL for each Facebook page.

Reference: Posting on Facebook in each country or region

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202012098369?p=images

1. About Facebook pages

(1) Taiwan

Title: CHI-BA+KUN

Launch date: July 28, 2016

(2) Thailand

Title: Chibakun Japan

Launch date: Nov. 16, 2018

(3) Malaysia

Title: Chibakun Japan for Malaysia

Launch date: Dec. 17, 2019

(4) Singapore

Title: Chibakun Japan for Singapore

Launch date: Dec. 17, 2019

(5) Vietnam

Title: Chibakun Japan for Vietnam

Launch date: Dec. 17, 2019

2. Chiba Prefecture’s mascot: CHI-BA+KUN

CHI-BA+KUN is a curious creature born and living in Chiba Prefecture. Full of curiosity, he loves to challenge everything. When he ventures into the unknown, courage and passion spring afresh, making his body glow with red. In addition, CHI-BA+KUN loves to eat and is sometimes mischievous. (Date of birth: Jan. 11, 2007)

CHI-BA+KUN’s side profile represents the shape of Chiba Prefecture.