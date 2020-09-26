“Chie Filomeno reveals how she deals with bashers”

‘The Four Bad Boys and Me’ actress Chie Filomeno reveals how she got over the meanest comments from netizens online.

Not new to receiving backlash online from netizens because of different issues, whether it’s because of those criticizing her dancing skills or disagreeing with her opinion online, Chie Filomeno admitted she is not the kind of person who will change herself just to please other people.

In an interview with DJ Jhaiho on Hotspot last September 24, she said, “What you see is what you get eh. Artista kami pero at the end of the day, tao pa rin kami. Nasasaktan pa rin kami sa sinasabi ng tao specially pag below the belt na. For me, kailangan ko mag-react kasi kailangan nila malaman na hindi kami puwedeng tapak tapakan lang. Ayokong maging normal yung ganun. Maging normal yung pag-bu-bully, na parang yun na din yung new normal, yung pag-bu-bully. So stop na.”

The 24-year-old sexy actress, who is part of the cast of The Four Bad Boys and Me, also shared what was the worst comment she received online. “Siguro yung naging issue na bayaran daw ako. Yun yung pinakamasakit kasi hindi lang ako yung nasaktan, pati yung family ko. When it comes to my family talaga, dun ako nanghihina eh, at the same time lumalakas. Kasi siyempre araw-araw ko kasama yung family ko tapos makikita mo silang nasasaktan dahil sa naririnig nilang issue tungkol sa akin. Yun talaga yung masakit. At least nabigyan ako ng platform sa TWBA (Tonight with Boy Abunda) para i-clear yun. People will believe what they want to believe. Ako sinabi ko na yung side ko, nasa kanila na yung kung paniniwalaan nila or hindi,” she shared.

Last year, the then-Girltrends member received flak for an online video of her performance with the all-girls group as well as her then ongoing feud with co-member Dawn Chang. “Everyday is a learning process eh and yung routine na yun, isang oras lang namin inaaral. Same day rehearsal kami. Tapos salang agad. Ginive ko naman yung all ko. Sumobra lang (laughs).

Despite all the intrigues, Chie said she was able to overcome it all with the help of her family who have always given her full support throughout it all. “Umabot din sa point na deadma na kasi tapos na eh. Nasabi ko na yung side ko. Ang sabi nila mommy at daddy, ‘At the end of the day, andito lang kami for you anak.’ Everyday andito sila. Kung kailangan ko ng help kausapin ko lang sila, ganun. At the end of the day talaga, yung family mo yung nandiyan for you eh. They will listen to everything talaga. Yung parents ko hindi sila more on words, more on actions sila. Kami more on actions talaga so yun yung maganda talaga sa relationship ko with my parents,” she said.

With her image as a strong and independent woman, Chie said the secret to self-confidence for her is being more aware of your own strengths and weaknesses. “I think yung competition mo lang is yourself. Everyday yung ka-competition mo yung sarili mo. Dapat hindi mo kino-compare yung sarili mo sa ibang tao. Dapat you know yourself well also para ma-embrace mo yung sarili mo ng buong buo. Yung yung pinaka una kailangan mo malaman yung value and worth mo as a woman. Kahit anong gender ka pa, kailangan mo talaga malaman yung value mo as tao,” she added.

Watch the interview here:

