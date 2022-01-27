Chief Executive Officer, AT&T Business to headline GROWTH, INNOVATION AND LEADERSHIP: The VIRTUAL Growth Pipeline Experience on February 8, 2022

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan’s Growth, Innovation and Leadership, The VIRTUAL Growth Pipeline Experience, will take place on February 8th and 9th 2022. Themed Powering You to a Future Shaped by Growth, this premier event will provide leading-edge insights and forward-looking strategies virtually this year. Thought leaders from across industries will share ideas and case studies designed to help organizations pursue transformational strategies and a significant path to growth.

To register and download the event agenda for the Growth, Innovation and Leadership: The VIRTUAL Growth Pipeline Experience, please visit: https://frost.ly/6y2

Headliner Anne Chow, Chief Executive Officer, AT&T Business, AT&T, will open the event with a session entitled Emerging from a Pandemic: Renew and Refuel the Growth Pipeline. Chow will share insights on driving growth and navigating a complex and ever-changing environment. She’ll provide examples of how AT&T is addressing the disruption brought on by the pandemic as well as accompanying social and economic issues.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Hari Abburi, Global Director, Caltech Executive Education, will headline a session entitled Blurred Lines and Boxed Leaders. Aburri will examine why today’s customers “think without boundaries” and transfer expectations from one area of experience in their life to another. More importantly, he’ll explain how winning companies are able to meet these expectations. Participants will learn from an agility model that will help them to create innovation, growth and new market spaces.

David Frigstad, Chairman, Frost & Sullivan, will deliver a Capstone presentation, How to Maximize Your Future Growth Potential as the Global Economy Transforms. This immersive session will help participants benchmark against the best while providing powerful frameworks and systems to help lead growth and achieve aspirational ideals.

