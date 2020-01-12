Chief Justice Peralta suspends work in NCR courts after Taal ash explosion

MANILA, Philippines — Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta has ordered the suspension of work in all courts in the National Capital Judicial Region (NCJR) on Monday, Jan. 13, following the phreatic eruption of the Taal Volcano on Sunday.

In an advisory on Twitter, the Supreme Court said Peralta ordered the suspension of work in Metro Manila courts in “the interest of everyone’s health and safety.”

“Presiding justices and executive judges are directed to ensure that halls of justice, court facilities and equipment, including court records, are secure, and all urgent matters requiring court action are attended to,” the advisory further read.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) raised Alert Level 4 over Taal Volcano hours after it spewed ash.

Alert Level 4 means that “hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days.”

Classes will be suspended on Monday in the entire Metro Manila and other provinces because of Taal Volcano’s phreatic eruption.

All flights at the Nino Aquino International Airport were also put on hold due.

