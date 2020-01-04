Children of ‘3 wars’ share tales of fear, hope on stage

MANILA, Philippines — On a rainy December afternoon at the University of the Philippines (UP) Integrated School Auditorium, child victims of human rights violations expressed their indignation through vi­sual and theater arts — and they made sure their voices were heard loud and clear.

Regardless of place and ethnicity, 29 children showcased their talents on stage to tell their collective story of hope and struggle in the play “Iisang Tinig, Iisang Tindig (One Voice, One Stand),” produced by the Children’s Rehabilitation Center (CRC)-Children’s Collective.

The 30-minute theater production features children of political prisoners and kids who grew up in urban poor and strife-torn communities in Metro Manila and Mindanao.

Related struggles

It aimed to portray the current child welfare situation in the country, with the emphasis on the “three wars” waged by the Duterte administration — war on drugs, war on terror and war against insurgency.

The play opens with two friends named Ayah and Lina. Ayah is trying to make friends with Lina, a new kid in town, by telling her a story about how she lost a friend who was killed in a bloody war and how other children also became victims.

Bob, a rural boy who became a street child, interrupts them and starts telling the story of how he and his family came to live in the city. As they share their stories to each other, the three children realize that their experiences are interrelated and their struggles are similar.

Through snappy, thematic segments—song and dance, spoken word and other interpretative acts—the children, who were as young as 7 to early teens, were able to sympathize with each other’s struggles as they raised awareness and understanding about the realities faced by Filipino children like them.

Song about bombings

In one segment of the play, the “lumad” (indigenous peoples) child actors showed how bombings in their communities had affected their life and education.

They also offered a rendition of the protest song “Ang Bata (Binhi)”: “Ang bata nakatingala, nakatingkayad sa bintana/Siya’y nakasilip, nakikinig ng gulo sa labas/Bakit ang buhay, kay ingay, kay gulo/Natutulig na ako (The child peeps through the window, listening to the turmoil outside. Why such noise and chaos? It’s deafening).”

According to CRC, some of the child actors were also part of a peace camp held on the same day in UP as part of the preparations for the play. They were children of former political pri­soners with an active case.

Also part of the play is the eldest son of activists Cora Agovida of Gabriela and Michael Bartolome of Kadamay.

On Oct. 31 last year, their house in Manila was raided by the Philippine National Police’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

They were arrested for illegal possession of firearms and explosives, but Agovida and Bartolome had maintained that the evidence were planted.

Cathartic Other children came from Tondo in Manila, Batasan in Quezon City, Olandes in Mari­kina and some parts of Mindanao.

The camp served as a platform for children to voice out their opinions and insights based on their own analysis of their experiences and situation.

Some activities in the peace camp led by youth organizations in UP were skit presentations depicting domestic violence against children and art workshops calling for climate action and for the freedom of all political prisoners.

Both the play and the peace camp proved to be cathartic to the children who have dealt with different forms of abuses, according to CRC.

Children from Mindanao, for instance, have experienced martial law and the armed conflict in Marawi in 2017.

“In these cases, children are not spared, case in point is the murder of Obello Bayao, a 15-year-old student of Salugpongan Lumad School,” said Nikki Aserios, deputy director of CRC.

“Thousands of children are orphaned and had to suffer from lifelong consequences and psychological effects such as trauma, mental health problems and behavioral disorders,” she added.

Killed in drug war

In the drug war alone, said Aserios, at least 58 children have been killed by suspected police and vigilante groups.

But the activity was more than just a psychosocial the­rapy for the children. It also helped them realize that their stories and struggles are interconnected, said Tiben Wahing of CRC-Children’s Collective, who directed the play.

It was the children themselves, in fact, who wrote the play based on their own expe­riences, Wahing said.

“Because the children are already aware of the issues that affect them, they were also fully immersed in the production process — from setting the schedules to doing the choreo­graphy and lines for the performances,” Wahing said.

Most of them had no prior experience with theater, but Wahing said the idea of performing in a big stage such as UP had encouraged them to share their talents.

“The play is a compilation of short performances we’ve put up since 2017. Then we held a series of workshops where the children wrote stanzas for the play and we go through each line to understand its meaning or do some editing. We also have to be sensitive to the children’s trauma and emotions that they’re willing to express,” Wahing said.

Crafting own narratives

The workshops were held from September to November last year. On Dec. 7, 2019, they were able to perform the entire play on stage for the first time.

Some of the issues discussed during the workshops were the impact of “tokhang” in poor communities, the bombing of lumad schools and lumad killings, branding of children as child soldiers and lowering the age of criminal liability.

In turn, the children were able to craft their own narratives and write verses that would express their own understanding of their plight. And in that way alone, Wahing said the play has already achieved its objective.

“Kaya naman kahit kami ay bata pa … sinisigaw namin ang mga karapatan ng mga biktima ng karahasan (Even though we’re still kids, we cry out for the rights of the victims of violence),” the child actors sang in chorus toward the end of the play.

“Baguhin ang kaisipan na ang bata ay walang magagawa (Banish the thought that the youth can’t do anything).”

