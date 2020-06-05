ChillinIT & Triple One’s Lil Dijon Grace Like A Version’s Return With BROCKHAMPTON’s ‘SUGAR’

Triple j’s Like a Version is bac.! The first cab off the rank is Sydney rapper, ChillinIT, who brought along Triple One’s Dijon to cover ‘SUGAR’ by BROCKHAMPTON.

Dijon takes care of the vocals while ChillinIT covers the bars. It’s a way more chill version compared to the original without compromising the catchiness of the track.

ChillinIT also performed his own track ‘Lights Off’ with Dijon, who features on the original. Taken from The Octagon (420 Deluxe).

You can catch both ChillinIT’s original and BROCKHAMPTON cover down below.

BROCKHAMPTON have been releasing singles via Youtube before then… removing them, recently. So far we’ve received ‘N.S.T’ and ‘things can’t stay the same’, then M.O.B’ and ‘twisted’.

