China and ASEAN Deepened Exchanges and Cooperation on Traditional Medicine

From December 11 to 13, the 7th China-ASEAN Forum on Traditional Medicine was held in Fangchenggang City, Guangxi, China.

China-ASEAN Forum on Traditional Medicine is held every two years. With the theme of “Seizing RCEP Opportunities to Promote High-quality Development of Traditional Medicine”, the 7th Forum held discussions focused on three topics—research on the development of traditional medicine under the RCEP framework, protection of traditional medicine resources and trade in services, as well as traditional medicine culture, techniques and experience in epidemic prevention and control.

Huang Luqi, Deputy Administrator of the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, President of the Chinese Academy of Traditional Chinese Medicine and Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said that China and ASEAN have moved forward together for a long time, set an example of win-win cooperation and common development in the region, and achieved fruitful results in their cooperation on traditional medicine. Traditional medicine is an important element in building the China-ASEAN community of a shared future, with broad prospects for cooperation between China-ASEAN.

At the forum, Fangchenggang Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital and Friendship Hospital Laos; Guangxi Botanical Garden of Medical Plants and the Institute of Traditional Medicine of the Ministry of Health of Laos; the First Affiliated Hospital of Guangxi University of Traditional Chinese Medicine and UTAR T&CM Centre of Malaysia; Guangxi International Zhuang Medicine Hospital and Saimangkorn International Hospital of Laos; and Guangxi International Zhuang Medicine Hospital and China-Myanmar Friendship Hospital signed cooperation agreements on such issues as conducting in-depth research cooperation in traditional medicine and jointly building the international medical care system of Chinese medicine. All this will broaden and deepen exchanges and cooperation on traditional medicine between China and ASEAN countries. (by Lei Qijun)