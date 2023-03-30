China Automotive Systems Reports a 91.7% Increase in Diluted Net Income Per Share in Fiscal Year 2022

– Electric Power Steering (“EPS”) Sales Increased by 35.6% in 2022 –

WUHAN, China, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) (“CAAS” or the “Company”), a leading power steering components and systems supplier in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the audited results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net sales were $128.8 million

Gross profit increased by 26.9% to $25.0 million from $19.7 million . Gross margin increased to 19.4% from 14.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021

from . Gross margin increased to 19.4% from 14.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021 Loss from operations was $2.6 million , compared to income from operations of $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021

, compared to income from operations of in the fourth quarter of 2021 Net income attributable to parent company’s common shareholders was approximately $4.3 million , or diluted net income per share of $0.14 , compared to net income of $5.0 million , or diluted income per share of $0.16 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Fiscal Year 2022 Highlights

Net sales increased by 6.3% to $529.6 million compared to $498.0 million in 2021

compared to in 2021 Gross profit increased by 15.7% to $83.4 million compared to $72.1 million in 2021. Gross margin increased to 15.7% from 14.5% in 2021

compared to in 2021. Gross margin increased to 15.7% from 14.5% in 2021 Operating income increased by 45.5% to $8.0 million compared to $5.5 million in 2021

compared to in 2021 Diluted net income per share increased by 91.7% to $0.69 in 2022 compared to $0.36 in 2021

in 2022 compared to in 2021 Total cash and cash equivalents, pledged cash and short-term investments were $171.8 million at year end

at year end Net cash flow provided by operating activities was $48.0 million compared to $28.3 million in 2021.

Mr. Qizhou Wu, Chief Executive Officer of CAAS, commented, “The Chinese economy continued to grow slowly with 2.9% year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 3.0% growth for the full year, down significantly from the 8.4% growth in 2021. COVID-related lockdowns and travel restrictions in China resulted in supply chain disruptions and slowed automobile sales growth in 2022. According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, overall sales of automobiles in China declined by 3.3% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2022 and increased by only 2.1% year-over-year for 2022.”

“Despite all the challenges, we continued to grow our top and bottom lines in 2022. Our sales in the domestic Chinese passenger market improved and revenue from North America was steady. Sales to Chery Automobile and our Brazilian operations achieved over 50% year-over year sales growth in 2022. Additionally our EPS revenue increased 35.6% year-over-year in 2022.”

“Investment in research and development was 28.0% higher as we increased product development for the New Energy Vehicle (“NEV”) market and autonomous driving programs, such as our expanded relationship with BYD Auto for new customized EPS products and our ongoing collaboration with Sentient AB in Sweden.”

“We are cautiously optimistic that recent government policy changes in 2023, which greatly removed COVID-19 lockdowns and travel restrictions, will be a catalyst to boost the business environment in China,” Mr. Wu concluded.

Mr. Jie Li, Chief Financial Officer of CAAS, commented, “Our margin continued to improve throughout the year. We maintained our financial strength as total cash and cash equivalents, pledged cash and short-term investments increased to $171.8 million, or approximately $5.69 per share at year end. We enhanced our profitability and generated strong free cashflow in 2022. We repurchased 666,074 common shares in 2022.”

Fourth Quarter of 2022



In the fourth quarter of 2022, net sales decreased by 7.2% to $128.8 million compared to $138.8 million in the same quarter of 2021. The net sales decrease was mainly due to a change in the product mix and lower demand for passenger automobiles and commercial vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Gross profit increased by 26.9% to $25.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $19.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 19.4% compared to 14.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to a change in product mix.

Selling expenses were $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $3.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Selling expenses represented 3.6% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 2.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

General and administrative expenses (“G&A expenses”) were $10.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $7.6 million in the same period in 2021. G&A expenses represented 8.4% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 5.5% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2021, which was mainly due to the increase of provision of allowance for doubtful accounts.

Research and development expenses (“R&D expenses”) were $10.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $9.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. R&D expenses represented 8.2% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 7.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021, mainly due to an increase in salaries and wages as a result of the increased R&D activities for new projects.

Loss from operations was $2.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to income from operations of $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Interest expense was $0.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Financial income was $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 due to exchange fluctuations of the U.S. dollar to the Chinese RMB and the Brazilian Real, compared to financial expense of $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Loss before income tax expenses and equity in earnings of affiliated companies was $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a loss of $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Income tax benefit was $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to an income tax expense of $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, mainly due to the loss before income tax expenses and equity in earnings of affiliated companies in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net income attributable to parent company’s common shareholders was $4.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to net income attributable to parent company’s common shareholders of $5.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Diluted income per share was $0.14 in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to diluted income per share of $0.16 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding was 30,229,987 in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 30,853,822 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Fiscal Year 2022

Net sales increased by 6.3% year-over-year to $529.6 million in 2022, compared to $498.0 million in 2021. This increase was mainly due to higher sales of passenger vehicles in China, with sales to Chery Automobile up 54.5% year-over-year and total sales of electric power steering (“EPS”) systems increased by 35.6% year-over-year. EPS sales represented 29.5% of total revenue in 2022 compared to 23.2% in 2021. Net sales of vehicle steering systems to the Company’s North American customers was approximately the same in 2022, but Brazil Henglong’s net sales grew by 54.1% year-over-year to $39.3 million.

Gross profit in 2022 increased by 15.7% year-over-year to $83.4 million, compared to $72.1 million in 2021. The gross margin increased to 15.7% from 14.5% in 2021 mainly due to changes in the product mix.

Gain on other sales in 2022 decreased to $3.7 million, compared to $4.4 million in 2021.

Selling expenses declined by 7.7% year-over-year to $16.9 million in 2022, compared to $18.3 million in 2021, mainly due to lower transportation expenses. Selling expenses represented 3.2% of net sales in 2022, compared to 3.7% in 2021.

G&A expenses increased by 7.0% year-over-year to $26.1 million in 2022, compared to $24.4 million in 2021. G&A expenses represented 4.9% of net sales in 2022, compared to 4.9% of net sales in 2021.

R&D expenses were $36.1 million in 2022, compared to $28.2 million in 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher investment in EPS products and other new products. R&D expenses were 6.8% of net sales in 2022, compared to 5.7% of net sales in 2021.

Operating income increased by 45.5% year-over-year to $8.0 million in 2022, compared to $5.5 million in 2021. The increase in operating income was mainly due to higher gross profit.

Interest expense was $1.5 million in 2022, consistent with the $1.4 million in 2021.

Net financial income was $10.8 million in 2022, compared to net financial expense of $2.4 million in 2021, primarily due to an increase in foreign exchange gains as the U.S. dollar fluctuated against the Chinese RMB and Brazilian Real.

Income before income tax expenses and equity in earnings of affiliated companies was $23.0 million, compared to $8.4 million in fiscal year 2021. The change was primarily due to higher operating income and net financial income in 2022.

Income tax expense was $3.1 million in 2022, compared to $4.0 million in 2021.

Net income attributable to parent company’s common shareholders was $21.2 million in 2022, compared to net income attributable to parent company’s common shareholders of $11.1 million in 2021. Diluted net income per share increased by 91.7% year-over-year to $0.69 in 2022 compared to $0.36 in 2021.

The weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding was 30,641,274 in 2022 compared to 30,855,431 in 2021.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2022, total cash and cash equivalents, pledged cash and short-term investments were $171.8 million. Total accounts receivable including notes receivable were $224.3 million. Accounts payable including notes payable were $235.1 million and short-term bank loans were $45.7 million. Total parent company stockholders’ equity was $311.7 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $321.0 million as of December 31, 2021. Net cash flow from operating activities was $48.0 million in 2022, compared to $28.3 million in 2021. Cash paid to acquire property, plant and equipment and land use rights was $20.3 million in 2022, compared to $9.3 million in 2021.

Business Outlook

Management provides revenue guidance for the fiscal year 2023 of $560.0 million. This target is based on the Company’s current views on operating and market conditions, which are subject to change.

Conference Call



Management will conduct a conference call on March 30, 2023 at 8:00 A.M. EDT/8:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss these results. A question and answer session will follow management’s presentation. To participate, please call the following numbers 10 minutes before the call start time and ask to be connected to the “China Automotive Systems” conference call with pin 775394:

Phone Number: +1-888-506-0062 (North America)

Phone Number: +1-973-528-0011 (International)

Mainland China Toll Free: +86-400-120-3199



A replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website under the investor relations section.

About China Automotive Systems, Inc.



Based in Hubei Province, the People’s Republic of China, China Automotive Systems, Inc. is a leading supplier of power steering components and systems to the Chinese automotive industry, operating through ten Sino-foreign joint ventures. The Company offers a full range of steering system parts for passenger automobiles and commercial vehicles. The Company currently offers four separate series of power steering with an annual production capacity of over 6 million sets of steering gears, columns and steering hoses. Its customer base is comprised of leading auto manufacturers, such as China FAW Group, Corp., Dongfeng Auto Group Co., Ltd., BYD Auto Company Limited, Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd. and Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. in China, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Ford Motor Company in North America. For more information, please visit: http://www.caasauto.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are “forward-looking statements” as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the qualitative and quantitative effects of the accounting errors, the periods involved, the nature of the Company’s review and any anticipated conclusions of the Company or its management and other statements that are not historical facts. Our actual results may differ materially from the results described in or anticipated by our forward-looking statements due to certain risks and uncertainties. As a result, the Company’s actual results could differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-K annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2023, and in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any of these factors and other factors beyond our control, could have an adverse effect on the overall business environment, cause uncertainties in the regions where we conduct business, cause our business to suffer in ways that we cannot predict and materially and adversely impact our business, financial condition and results of operations. A prolonged disruption or any further unforeseen delay in our operations of the manufacturing, delivery and assembly process within any of our production facilities could continue to result in delays in the shipment of products to our customers, increased costs and reduced revenue. We expressly disclaim any duty to provide updates to any forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Jie Li

Chief Financial Officer

China Automotive Systems, Inc.

Email: jieli@chl.com.cn

Kevin Theiss

Investor Relations

Tel: +1-212-510-8922

Email: Kevin@awakenlab.com

-Tables Follow –

China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands of USD, except share and per share amounts) December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 121,216 $ 131,695 Pledged cash 37,735 27,804 Short-term investments 12,861 1,756 Accounts and notes receivable, net – unrelated parties (Allowance for credit losses of $14,359

and $11,961, respectively) 214,308 195,729 Accounts and notes receivable, net – related parties (Allowance for credit losses of $1,763

and $898, respectively) 10,016 14,607 Advance payments and others, net – unrelated parties (Allowance for credit losses of $115

and $55, respectively) 10,907 12,696 Advance payments and others – related parties 1,439 600 Inventories 112,236 116,493 Total current assets 520,718 501,380 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 106,606 127,721 Land use rights, net 9,555 10,732 Intangible assets, net 1,273 1,812 Operating lease assets 477 138 Long-term time deposits – 8,135 Other receivables, net (Allowance for credit losses of nil and $50, respectively) 46 358 Advance payment for property, plant and equipment – unrelated parties 6,331 2,284 Advance payment for property, plant and equipment – related parties 1,884 810 Long-term investments 59,810 36,966 Deferred tax assets 7,652 10,114 Other non-current assets – 16,312 Total assets $ 714,352 $ 716,762 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term bank loans $ 45,671 $ 47,592 Accounts and notes payable – unrelated parties 218,412 214,590 Accounts and notes payable – related parties 16,695 13,464 Customer deposits 5,654 2,400 Accrued payroll and related costs 11,628 10,984 Accrued expenses and other payables 48,311 50,332 Taxes payable 17,598 12,326 Operating lease liabilities – current portion 226 128 Total current liabilities 364,195 351,816 Long-term liabilities: Advances payable 2,144 2,028 Operating lease liabilities – non-current portion 255 22 Long-term loans 528 — Deferred tax liabilities 4,010 4,380 Long-term taxes payable 15,805 21,075 Total liabilities 386,937 379,321 Commitments and Contingencies Mezzanine equity: Redeemable non-controlling interests 582 553 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value – Authorized – 80,000,000 shares issued – 32,338,302 and

32,338,302 shares at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 63,731 63,731 Retained earnings Appropriated 11,851 11,481 Unappropriated 247,174 226,363 Accumulated other comprehensive income (3,413) 24,717 Treasury stock – 2,152,600 and 1,486,526 shares at December 31, 2022 and 2021,

respectively (7,695) (5,261) Total parent company stockholders’ equity 311,651 321,034 Non-controlling interests 15,182 15,854 Total stockholders’ equity 326, 833 336,888 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ equity 714,352 $ 716,762

China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income or Loss (In thousands of USD, except share and per share amounts) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Net product sales ($44,282 and $65,131 sold to related parties for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021) $ 529,551 $ 497,993 Cost of products sold ($28,810 and $31,580 purchased from related parties for the years ended December 31,

2022 and 2021) 446,157 425,914 Gross profit 83,394 72,079 Net gain on other sales 3,696 4,368 Operating expenses: Selling expenses 16,910 18,278 General and administrative expenses 26,120 24,423 Research and development expenses 36,109 28,228 Total operating expenses 79,139 70,929 Operating income 7,951 5,518 Other income, net 5,782 6,668 Interest expense (1,450) (1,437) Financial income/(expense), net 10,753 (2,350) Income before income tax expenses and equity in earnings of affiliated companies 23,036 8,399 Less: Income taxes 3,082 4,004 Add: Equity in earnings of affiliated companies 2,389 6,331 Net income 22,343 10,726 Net income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 1,132 (352) Accretion to redemption value of redeemable non-controlling interests (30) (28) Net income attributable to parent company’s common shareholders 21,181 11,050 Net income attributable to parent company’s common shareholders per share – Basic $ 0.69 $ 0.36 Diluted $ 0.69 $ 0.36 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – Basic 30,639,102 30,851,776 Diluted 30,641,274 30,855,431

China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income or Loss (In thousands of USD unless otherwise indicated) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Net income 22,343 10,726 Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation (loss)/gain (29,934) 7,784 Comprehensive (loss)/income (7,591) 18,510 Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to non-controlling interest (672) 128 Accretion to redemption value of redeemable non-controlling interest (30) (28) Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to parent company $ (6,949) $ 18,354

China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders’ Equity (In thousands of USD, except share and per share amounts) 2022 2021 Common Stock Balance at January 1, 2022 and 2021 – 32,338,302 and 32,338,302 shares, respectively $ 3 $ 3 Balance at December 31, 2022 and 2021 – 32,338,302 and 32,338,302 shares, respectively $ 3 $ 3 Additional Paid-in Capital Balance at January 1 $ 63,731 $ 64,273 Share-based compensation — 88 Acquisition of the non-controlling interest in Wuhu — (630) Balance at December 31 $ 63,731 $ 63,731 Retained Earnings – Appropriated Balance at January 1 $ 11,481 $ 11,303 Appropriation of retained earnings 370 178 Balance at December 31 $ 11,851 $ 11,481 Unappropriated Balance at January 1 $ 226,363 $ 215,491 Net income attributable to parent company 21,211 11,078 Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests (30) (28) Appropriation of retained earnings (370) (178) Balance at December 31 $ 247,174 $ 226,363 Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss)/Income Balance at January 1 $ 24,717 $ 17,413 Net foreign currency translation adjustment attributable to parent company (28,130) 7,304 Balance at December 31 $ (3,413) $ 24,717 Treasury Stock Balance at January 1, 2022 and 2021 – 1,486,526 and 1,486,526 shares, respectively $ (5,261) $ (5,261) Repurchase of common stock in 2022 and 2021 – 666,074 and nil shares, respectively (2,434) — Balance at December 31, 2022 and 2021 – 2,152,600 and 1,486,526 shares, respectively $ (7,695) $ (5,261) Total parent company stockholders’ equity $ 311,651 $ 321,034 Non-controlling Interest Balance at January 1 $ 15,854 $ 16,170 Net foreign currency translation adjustment attributable to non-controlling interest (1,804) 480 Net income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 1,132 (352) Acquisition of the non-controlling interest in Wuhu — (444) Balance at December 31 $ 15,182 $ 15,854 Total stockholders’ equity $ 326,833 $ 336,888

China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands of USD unless otherwise indicated) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 22,343 $ 10,726 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Share-based compensation — 88 Depreciation and amortization 25,173 27,113 Deferred income taxes 1.243 4,020 Allowance for credit losses 4.404 2,738 Impairment loss on prepayment for investment in Hefei Senye 2,676 – Equity in earnings of affiliates (2,389) (6,331) Government subsidy reclassified from advances payable — (1,253) Loss on disposal of fixed assets 58 389 (Increase)/decrease in: Accounts and notes receivable (36,935) 26,560 Advance payments and others (41) 1,439 Inventories (5,368) (25,684) Increase/(decrease) in: Accounts and notes payable 27,271 (2,801) Customer deposits 3,580 870 Accrued payroll and related costs 1,628 (2,721) Accrued expenses and other payables 1,158 (4,081) Taxes payable 2,925 (4,501) Advances payable 297 1,700 Net cash provided by operating activities 48,023 28,271 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of short-term investments and long-term time deposits (80,244) (63,478) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 75,144 69,351 Decrease/(increase) in demand loans and employee housing loans included in other receivables 292 (171) Loan to a related party (146) — Repayment of loan from a related party — 154 Cash received from property, plant and equipment sales 1,514 150 Cash paid to acquire property, plant and equipment (including $3,445 and $1,965 paid to related parties for the

years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively) (20,296) (9,260) Cash paid to acquire intangible assets (188) (642) Cash received from long-term investment 3,986 20,621 Investment under equity method (12,802) (308) Cash prepaid for investment under equity method — (13,454) Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities (32,740) 2,963 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from bank loans 51,898 53,209 Repayment of bank loans and government loans (49,917) (50,803) Repurchase of common shares (2,434) — Repayments of the borrowing under sale and leaseback transaction (1,130) (4,450) Acquisition of non-controlling interest — (1,075) Net cash used in financing activities (1,583) (3,119) Cash and cash equivalents affected by foreign currency (14,248) 3,323 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (548) 31,438 Cash, cash equivalents and pledged cash at beginning of year 159,499 128,061 Cash, cash equivalents and pledged cash at end of year $ 158,951 $ 159,499