China Biologic Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2020

BEIJING, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBPO, “China Biologic” or the “Company”), a leading fully integrated plasma-based biopharmaceutical company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2020.

First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Total sales in the first quarter of 2020 increased by 29.4% in RMB terms and 25.3% in USD terms to $162.6 million from $129.8 million in the same quarter of 2019.

in the first quarter of 2020 increased by 29.4% in RMB terms and 25.3% in USD terms to from in the same quarter of 2019. Gross profit increased by 18.0% to $101.0 million from $85.6 million in the same quarter of 2019. Gross margin decreased to 62.1% from 65.9% in the same quarter of 2019.

increased by 18.0% to from in the same quarter of 2019. decreased to 62.1% from 65.9% in the same quarter of 2019. Income from operations increased by 54.5% to $68.0 million from $44.0 million in the same quarter of 2019. Operating margin increased to 41.8% from 33.9% in the same quarter of 2019.

increased by 54.5% to from in the same quarter of 2019. increased to 41.8% from 33.9% in the same quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations increased by 52.1% in RMB terms and 47.3% in USD terms to $76.9 million from $52.2 million in the same quarter of 2019.

increased by 52.1% in RMB terms and 47.3% in USD terms to from in the same quarter of 2019. Net income attributable to the Company increased by 41.6% to $53.4 million from $37.7 million in the same quarter of 2019. Diluted earnings per share increased to $1.36 compared to $0.94 in the same quarter of 2019.

increased by 41.6% to from in the same quarter of 2019. increased to compared to in the same quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to the Company increased by 42.3% in RMB terms and 38.0% in USD terms to $61.4 million from $44.5 million in the same quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share increased to $1.56 from $1.11 in the same quarter of 2019.

NOTE: Detailed financial statements and information are available through this link: https://photos.prnasia.com/prnk/20200520/2809099-1?lang=0

“This quarter’s exceptionally strong performance was mainly driven by a substantial growth in IVIG sales volume due to a rise in demand in connection with the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Joseph Chow, Chairman and CEO of China Biologic. “More than 40% of the IVIG sales growth came from Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak and an area in which we prioritized our sales efforts in late 2019 and subsequently brought on key local distributors that had previously worked with our competitors. In addition to IVIG, the sales of most of our other products have been negatively impacted by the outbreak, showing either a decline or only a marginal growth. Our strong operating income growth was also attributable to reduced operating costs in the first quarter as a result of delays in our normal operational activities caused by COVID-19 related quarantine regulations.”

“Looking ahead to the rest of 2020, given the limited volume of available plasma inventory and the oversold IVIG in the first quarter, we expect the overall growth rate of IVIG sales will slow down in the remaining quarters of 2020. We will make proactive adjustments to our operational strategies in the face of lower anticipated demand for most of our products, as well as lower-than-expected plasma collection volume and intensified competition.”

Financial Outlook

The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted various aspects of CBPO’s operations, including plasma collection, production of certain products, and sales and marketing activities. The Company continues to actively evaluate the overall impact of the outbreak on its business and will provide financial guidance for the full year 2020 when it has better visibility.

About China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBPO) is a leading fully integrated plasma-based biopharmaceutical company in China. The Company’s products are used as critical therapies during medical emergencies and for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening diseases and immune-deficiency related diseases. China Biologic is headquartered in Beijing and manufactures over 20 different dosage forms of plasma products through its indirect majority-owned subsidiary, Shandong Taibang Biological Products Co., Ltd. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Guizhou Taibang Biological Products Co., Ltd. The Company also has an equity investment in Xi’an Huitian Blood Products Co., Ltd. Since the acquisition of TianXinFu (Beijing) Medical Appliance Co., Ltd. in 2018, China Biologic is also engaged in the sale of medical devices, primarily regenerative medical biomaterial products. The Company sells its products to hospitals, distributors and other healthcare facilities in China. For additional information, please see the Company’s website www.chinabiologic.com.

