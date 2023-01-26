China Center for International Communication Development (CCICD): 2023 Cross-Border Spring Festival Gala held in China and Vietnam

LAO CAI, Vietnam, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — China and Vietnam held a Cross-Border Spring Festival Gala respectively in Hekou County, Honghe Prefecture, China on January 18th, and in Lao Cai City, Lao Cai Province, Vietnam on January 19th,2023. China and Vietnam have hosted four Galas from 2017 to 2020. It was the first large-scale event held jointly by China and Vietnam since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Artists from China and Vietnam performed a visual feast including songs, dances, acrobatics and other shows to celebrate the Spring Festival. The atmosphere at the scene was warm and joyous. More than 2,000 audiences by the border from China and Vietnam watched the performance at the main venues in Hekou County and Lao Cai City or online.

“It is a great honor to participate in the performance. We get along very well with the Vietnamese cast members. Everyone is already a good friend and partner,” talking about the feelings of participating in the performance, the Chinese actor Shi Xinyu smiled. An Vietnamese actress said, “The communication and exchange of two cultures on the same stage has further enhanced the deep friendship between good friends and neighbors.”

In addition to the gala, other events were held in China and Vietnam, during which Yunnan and Vietnam signed more than 20 cooperation documents, involving industrial parks, cross-border tourism, media exchange, enterprise cooperation, sister-city and -village exchanges. Among them, 10 Chinese and Vietnamese enterprises completed contract signing on site, with a total amount of 437 million US dollars; 12 companies from both countries signed contracts online, with a total amount of 593 million US dollars.