China HGS Announces First Nine Months of Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

HANZHONG, China, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) (“China HGS” or the “Company”), a leading regional real estate developer headquartered in Hanzhong City, Shaanxi Province, China, announced its interim financial results for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 ended June 30, 2021.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Highlights

Total revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were approximately $31.8 million , representing an increase of 944.6% from approximately $3.0 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2020 due to more gross floor area sold during the current quarter.

, representing an increase of 944.6% from approximately in the same quarter of fiscal 2020 due to more gross floor area sold during the current quarter. Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 totaled approximately $3.6 million , significantly increased from net loss of approximately $2.6 million in the same period of last year.

, significantly increased from net loss of approximately in the same period of last year. Basic and diluted net income per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 increased to $0.14 , compared to net loss per share of $0.11 for the same quarter of the last year.

First Nine Months of Fiscal 2021 Highlights

Total revenues for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 were approximately $52.9 million , representing an increase of 630.0% from approximately $7.2 million in the same period of fiscal 2020.

, representing an increase of 630.0% from approximately in the same period of fiscal 2020. Net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 totaled approximately $6.1 million , significantly increased from net loss of approximately $3.5 million in the same period of last year.

, significantly increased from net loss of approximately in the same period of last year. Basic and diluted net income per share for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 increased to $0.26 , compared to net loss per share of $0.15 for the same period of the last year.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to change. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All “forward-looking statements” relating to the business of China HGS Real Estate Inc., which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects” or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ. These factors include but are not limited to: the uncertain market for the Company’s business, macroeconomic, technological, regulatory, or other factors affecting the profitability of real estate business; and other risks related to the Company’s business and risks related to operating in China. Please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, for specific details on risk factors. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update its forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

About China HGS Real Estate, Inc.

China HGS Real Estate, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH), founded in 1995 and headquartered in Hanzhong City, Shaanxi Province, is a leading real estate developer in the region and holds the national grade I real estate qualification. The Company focuses on the development of high-rise, sub-high-rise residential buildings and multi-building apartment complexes in China’s Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities and counties with rapidly growing populations driven by increased urbanization. The Company provides affordable housing with popular and modern designs to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups. The Company’s development activity spans a range of services, including land acquisition, project planning, design management, construction management, sales and marketing, and property management. For further information about China HGS, please go to www.chinahgs.com.

Company contact:

Randy Xiong, President of Capital Market

China Phone: (86) 091-62622612

Email: randy.xiong@chinahgs.com

CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) June 30, September 30, 2021 2020 ASSETS (Unaudited) Cash $ 324,497 $ 457,699 Restricted cash 3,382,086 3,409,837 Contract assets 12,645,871 14,255,328 Real estate property development completed 92,799,351 94,671,258 Other assets 9,250,111 8,132,555 Property, plant and equipment, net 563,086 571,330 Security deposits 1,951,204 1,855,506 Real estate property under development 263,416,787 227,741,017 Due from local governments for real estate property development completed 3,017,624 2,869,623 Total assets $ 387,350,617 $ 353,964,153 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Construction loans $ 119,391,636 $ 109,937,408 Accounts payable 20,128,624 25,415,352 Other payables 4,659,605 4,028,048 Construction deposits 3,338,078 3,202,730 Contract liabilities 2,082,108 1,847,685 Customer deposits 22,814,868 19,405,528 Accrued expenses 1,879,321 1,920,370 Taxes payable 22,982,722 19,881,211 Total liabilities 197,276,962 185,638,332 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 25,617,807 and 22,525,693 shares issued and outstanding June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively 25,617 22,525 Additional paid-in capital 136,522,128 129,930,330 Statutory surplus 10,458,395 10,458,395 Retained earnings 41,095,539 34,954,061 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,971,976 (7,039,490) Total stockholders’ equity 190,073,655 168,325,821 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 387,350,617 $ 353,964,153

CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Nine months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Real estate sales $ 31,824,097 $ 3,046,430 $ 52,857,471 $ 7,240,503 Less: Sales tax (197,537) (29,222) (336,241) (95,503) Impairment losses on real estate property development completed – (2,703,031) – (2,703,031) Cost of real estate sales (25,296,688) (1,728,217) (41,624,594) (4,900,210) Gross profit 6,329,872 (1,414,040) 10,896,636 (458,241) Operating expenses Selling and distribution expenses 81,002 77,404 177,168 477,962 General and administrative expenses 1,411,151 973,318 2,260,410 2,381,572 Total operating expenses 1,492,153 1,050,722 2,437,578 2,859,534 Operating income (loss) 4,837,719 (2,464,762) 8,459,058 (3,317,775) Interest income (expense), net 2,857 (16,171) 6,394 (49,010) Other expense (1,354) (58,380) (273,782) (155,109) Income (loss) before income taxes 4,839,223 (2,539,313) 8,191,671 (3,521,894) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,210,569 35,860 2,050,193 (65,319) Net income (loss) 3,628,654 (2,575,173) 6,141,478 (3,456,575) Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustment 2,757,738 363,273 9,011,466 1,920,990 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 6,386,392 $ (2,211,900) $ 15,152,944 $ (1,535,585) Basic and diluted income (loss) per common share Basic and diluted $ 0.14 $ (0.11) $ 0.26 $ (0.15) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 25,102,455 22,525,693 23,378,298 22,525,693 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (Unaudited) Common Stock Additional Statutory Retained Accumulated

Other Comprehensive Shares Amount Paid-in Capital Surplus Earnings Income (loss) Total Balance at September 30, 2019 22,525,693 $ 22,525 $ 129,930,330 $ 10,360,251 $ 34,070,767 $ (15,683,723) $ 158,700150 Net (loss) for the period – – – – (257,381) – (257,381) Foreign currency translation adjustments – – – – – 4,380,862 4,380,862 Balance at December 31, 2019 22,525,693 22,525 129,930,330 10,360,251 33,189,365 (11,302,861 162,823,631 Net (loss) for the period – – – – (624,021) – (624,021) Foreign currency translation adjustments – – – – – (2,823,145 (2,823,145 Balance at June 30,2020 22,525,693 22,525 129,930,330 10,360,251 33,189,365 (14,126,006) 159,376,465 Net (loss) for the period – – – – (2,575,173) – (2,575,173) Foreign currency translation adjustments – – – – – 363,273 363,273 Balance at June 30, 2020 22,525,693 $ 22,525 $ 129,930,330 $ 10,360,251 $ 30,614,365 $ (13,762,733) $ 157,164,565 Balance at September 30, 2020 22,525,693 $ 22,525 $ 129,930,330 $ 10,458,395 $ 34,954,061 $ (7,039,490) $ 168,325,821 Net income for the period – – – – 291,587 – 291,587 Foreign currency translation adjustments – – – – – 6,991,159 6,991,159 Balance at December 31, 2020 22,525,693 22,525 129,930,330 $ 10,458,395 35,245,648 (48,331) 175,608,567 Net income for the period – – – – 2,221,237 – 2,221,237 Foreign currency translation adjustments – – – – – (737,431) (737,431) Balance at June 30,2021 22,525,693 22,525 129,930,330 10,458,395 37,466,885 (785,762) 177,092,373 Issuance of stock for settlement of accounts

payable 3,092,114 3,092 6,591,798 – – – 6,594,890 Net income for the period – – – – 3,628,654 – 3,628,654 Foreign currency translation adjustments – – – – – 2,757,738 2,757,738 Balance at June 30, 2021 25,617,807 $ 22,525 $ 136,522,128 $ 10,458,395 $ 41,095,539 $ 1,971,976 $ 190,073,655 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Nine months ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 6,141,478 $ (3,456,575) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Deferred tax provision (benefit) – (266,319) Depreciation 37,342 56,366 Impairment losses on real estate property development completed – 2,703,031 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Contract assets 2,321,807 12,600,352 Real estate property development completed 6,688,702 (7,549,755) Real estate property under development (19,949,297) (4,393,458) Other current assets (691,310) (1,170,228) Security deposit 4,761,043 Accounts payables 61,717 (657,012) Other payables 419,675 150,939 Contract liabilities 137,771 (139,990) Customer deposits 2,385,004 1,785,335 Construction deposits (29,542) (426) Accrued expenses (631,420) Taxes payables 2,224,269 (1,979,971) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (252,384) 1,811,912 Cash flow from financing activities Repayments of construction loans – (2,405,349) Net cash (used in) financing activities – (2,405,349) Effect of changes of foreign exchange rate on cash and restricted cash 91,431 184,993 Net (decrease) in cash and restricted cash (160,953) (408,444) Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period 3,867,536 4,202,117 Cash and restricted cash, end of period $ 3,706,583 $ 3,793,673 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 2,014,791 $ 5,142,658 Income taxes paid $ 265,149 $ 504,064 Reconciliation to amounts on condensed consolidated balance sheets: Cash $ 324,497 $ 516,272 Restricted 3,382,086 3,277,401 Total cash and restricted cash $ 3,706,583 $ 3,793,673 Cash, beginning of period $ 457,699 $ 263,139 Restricted, beginning of period 3,409,837 3,938,978 Total cash and restricted cash, beginning of period $ 3,867,536 $ 4,202,117 Non-cash financing activities: Reclassification of interest payable to construction loan $ 3,269,932 $ – Real estate sales for settlements in real estate property under development $ (14,503,991) $ – Issuance of stock for settlement of accounts payable $ 6,594,890 $ – The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-hgs-announces-first-nine-months-of-fiscal-2021-financial-results-301355940.html