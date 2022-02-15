Trending Now

PRN Asia
admin

China Internet Development Foundation releases ‘Internet in China’ Public Service Advertising Series

BEIJING, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — In China, the online ride-hailing service is available in more than 400 cities, with an annual ridership of more than 4.31 billion trips.

Every day, we start off a new journey with new relationships and new life.

Each time we start off, it is the beginning of a new story.

Nowadays, hailed cars are like our friends accompanying us to embark on a new journey toward a more beautiful future.

This video, on behalf of the Chinese online ride-hailing service industry, is dedicated to every start-off.

Contact:
Jiang Ying 
+86-13810020044 
58268109@qq.com

