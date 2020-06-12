China issues white paper, sharing experience in COVID-19 fight

BEIJING, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — A news report by China.org.cn on China’s recently issued white paper “Fighting COVID-19: China in Action”:

China recently released a white paper titled “Fighting COVID-19: China in Action.” At around 37,000 Chinese characters in length, the document records the country’s efforts in its battle against the coronavirus.

The white paper provides a detailed account of China’s response to the unexpected disease. The country enforced quarantine measures on an unprecedented scale, closed outbound routes from Wuhan, halted public gatherings, and introduced rigorous border controls, thus effectively blocking the transmission routes of the virus. China mobilized medical resources across the country, constructed the Huoshenshan and Leishenshan hospitals in around 10 days, and built 16 Fangcang shelter hospitals, thereby massively increasing treatment capacities.

During this unusual period, medical workers rose to the challenge and put themselves in harm’s way. With a firm resolve, the people of Wuhan and Hubei overcame all kinds of difficulties after the closure of the province’s exit channels. Community workers, police officers, customs staff, couriers, sanitation workers, and others from all sectors of society, remained at their posts with unity and dedication. Meanwhile, ordinary people observed self-isolation at home, avoiding outdoor activities and gatherings.

The white paper shows that confronted by the most challenging public health emergency since the founding of the People’s Republic of China, the country has succeeded in turning around the situation within a few months. This can be attributed to the philosophy of putting people’s lives first upheld by the government and the whole of society, as well as the united and painstaking efforts of 1.4 billion Chinese people.

Having paid a heavy price, China has contained the spread of the virus within a short time. This represents the country’s responsibility for securing regional and international public health.

Since COVID-19 struck, China has shared information with the international community in a timely manner. From Jan. 11, China started updating the WHO and other concerned parties on a daily basis. On Jan. 12, China submitted the genome sequence of the novel coronavirus to the WHO, which was shared globally. Since Jan. 4, China has maintained close contact with relevant U.S. authorities, sharing information and cooperating on technical matters. The white paper provides a clear timeline of these efforts.

By issuing the white paper, China has published a record of its fight against COVID-19 in an open and transparent manner, and sincerely shared its experience with the rest of the world. Only by acting according to the vision of a global community of shared future can we strengthen confidence, work together, and embrace a brighter tomorrow for mankind.

