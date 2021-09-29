China Liberal Receives National Utility Model and Appearance Design Patents for Its All-in-one Teaching Machine AI-Space

BEIJING, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CLEU) (“China Liberal”, the “Company”, or “we”), a China-based company that provides smart campus solutions and other educational services, today announced that its self-developed all-in-one teaching machine, AI-Space, was granted a utility model patent and an appearance design patent by the China State Intellectual Property Administration (“CNIPA”). The name of the utility model is multimedia integrated device, and the utility model patent certificate was obtained on September 24, 2021 (Patent Number: ZL 2021 2 0084718.9). The appearance design patent certificate was obtained on April 23, 2021 (Patent Number: ZL 2020 3 0730801.X).

Pursuant to the Patent Law of the People’s Republic of China, AI-Space was granted a utility model patent due to the novelty, creativity and practicality of its functionality and was granted an appearance design patent due to its unique aesthetic design. AI-Space offers smart classroom, interactive teaching, and intelligent environment as its core functionality, and replaces the real-life teaching environment with a virtual environment that combines video and live teaching. It adopts cloud platform management and other advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and smart sensors, to achieve resource interoperability and online merge offline (“OMO”) teaching.

Ms. Ngai Ngai Lam, Chairwoman and CEO of China Liberal, commented, “In recent years, education informatization has received strong support from the government and various education informatization applications have been developed and promoted to modernize education system. The two national patents showcase the strong research and development capability of the Company and recognition of its all-in-one teaching machine AI-Space. Al-Space provides a good experience for teachers and students in both on-site and remote teaching, and has won praises from schools such as Beijing Foreign Studies University, Beijing Language and Culture University, Straits Institute of Minjiang University and the Party School of Beijing Chaoyang District Committee of the Communist Party of China, all of which have adopted OMO teaching systems built with the Company’s AI-Space. In the future, the Company will continue to develop education informatization applications by utilizing its patented technology and in-depth experience in the education industry of more than 20 years to better serve its clients.”

About China Liberal Education Holdings Limited

China Liberal, headquartered in Beijing, is an educational services provider in China. It provides a wide range of services, including those under Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs; overseas study consulting services; technological consulting services for Chinese universities to improve their campus information and data management system and to optimize their teaching, operating and management environment, creating a “smart campus”; and tailored job readiness training to graduating students. For more information, visit the company’s website at ir.chinaliberal.com.

