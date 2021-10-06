China Life Singapore Extends Complimentary Coverage for COVID-19 Vaccine Protection Again To Support Customers

SINGAPORE, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — China Life Insurance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd ("China Life Singapore") announced that the Complimentary "COVID-19 Vaccine Protection" Coverage launched on 23 March 2021 to reassure our customers’ concerns on the possible COVID-19 vaccine side effects. This promotion has been extended from 30 June 2021 to 30 September 2021 due to high demand. In view of current situation of COVID-19 pandemic, China Life Singapore extended this promotion once again until 31 December 2021 to provide supports for our customers.

Our coverage includes the two COVID-19 vaccines – Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna – approved by the Health Sciences Authority, and also the SinoVac-CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine and Sinopharm BIBP COVID-19 vaccine which are vaccines accessible to the population under HSA’s special access route.

Promotion period:

From 23 March 2021 to 31 December 2021

Coverage:

The eligible insured will receive an inpatient hospitalization cash benefit of SGD 150.00 per day and up to 14 days of hospitalization, and a cash benefit of SGD 800.00 from Healthcare Cash Benefit. Moreover, a lump sum payment of SGD 15,000.00 will be paid out in the unfortunate event that an eligible insured passes away due to side effect caused by COVID-19 vaccination.

Coverage Benefits* Benefit Amount (a) Hospital Cash Benefit

To be paid out if the Eligible Insured is confined in a hospital and is diagnosed by a Registered Medical Practitioner with COVID-19 vaccination side effects within a 14-day period commencing from the date of vaccination. To avoid doubt, this 14-day period includes the date of vaccination. SGD150 per day, up to 14 days of inpatient Hospitalisation (b) Healthcare Cash Benefit

To be paid out if the Eligible Insured is diagnosed by a Registered Medical Practitioner with pneumonia due to COVID-19 infection within a 30-day period commencing 14 days after the date the Eligible Insured had received the last dose of COVID-19 vaccine. A lump sum payment of SGD800 (c) Upon Death

To be paid out in the unfortunate event that the Eligible Insured passes away due to side effects caused by COVID-19 vaccination within a 14-day period commencing from the date of vaccination. To avoid doubt, this 14-day period includes the date of vaccination. A lump sum payment of SGD15,000

*Each benefit shall only be made payable once under the Coverage

The "COVID-19 Vaccine Protection" coverage is subject to its terms and conditions. Please refer to https://www.chinalife.com.sg/en/promotions/covid-19-vaccine-protection for more information.

Notes:

To be entitled to the "COVID-19 Vaccine Protection" coverage, the eligible insured must fulfil the following conditions: