China Life Singapore Officially Launch 2022 “Kids Art” Drawing Competition

SINGAPORE, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — China Life Insurance (Singapore) Pte Ltd (“China Life Singapore”) officially launched the 2022 “Kids Art” Drawing Competition (“this Competition”) in July. This is a non-profit event organised by China Life Singapore which will last until end of October. Children and teenagers aged between 3 to 16 years old in Singapore are welcome to register for the competition through China Life Singapore official website.

This Competition is hosted by China Life Insurance (Overseas) Company Limited and launched in Hong Kong, Macau and Singapore. The creative theme of this Competition consisted of three topics: Stay Healthy, Go Green, and Live in Harmony. It aims to inspire the imagination and creativity of local children and teenagers, and there is no restriction on the format of the masterpieces. Entrants can use any paint or method other than digitally processed images and photos to draw original drawings to participate in this activity, examples include but not limited to oil drawing, acrylic drawing, sketching, collage, hard pen, printmaking and etc. Popularity Award and Professional Award are set for this Competition. The Popularity Award will be ranked according to the votes collected from the online platform of “Kids Art” Drawing Competition. The top 20 entrants with the most votes will receive monthly Popularity Award and the Cumulative Popularity Award. The Professional Award is divided into 3 categories based on age from 3 to 16 years old. Each category has Gold, Silver, Bronze and Merit Award, Best Creative Award, Best Theme Award and Best Color Award. The Asia Professional Award is specially set up for this year, 5 best works will be selected from each group of professional gold award in Hong Kong, Macau and Singapore, and the winners will receive exquisite certificate and trophy.

In the first China Life Singapore “Kids Art” Drawing Competition held last year, the wonderful masterpieces from our kids artists received hundreds of thousands of votes with more than 10,000 people participated actively in the votes campaign. It has also received extensive attention and praise from public, and enthusiastic support from local art centre and painting institutions inviting more children to participate in the competition and experience the beauty of art.

Mr. Lin Xiangyang, Chief Executive of China Life Singapore, said that as a Chinese insurance company rooted in Singapore, we introduced the China Life customer branding event of “Kids Art” to Singapore for the first time in 2021, aiming to care for the growth of local children and art education development, and received great success. We firmly believe that the art platform built by “Kids Art” will provide a stage for children and teenagers in Singapore to develop their talents and dreams, to grow up happily in the nourishment of art culture and education. Furthermore, we have strengthened our determination and continued to host the second “Kids Art” Draw Competition in 2022, to inspire local children to enhance their experiences and treasure the value of arts through this Competition.

China Life Singapore will take this series of drawing competitions with the brand of “Kids Art” hosted in Singapore as a long-term branding competition. The competitions will be presented with different themes and highlights every year. China Life Singapore hopes to widely promote the beauty and love of art in this warm country through each event and every year’s competition.