China Life Singapore Releases the Very First Corporate Video on its 6th Anniversary

SINGAPORE, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — On 18th August 2021, China Life Insurance (Singapore) Pte Ltd (“China Life Singapore”) celebrates its 6th anniversary. Since its establishment in 2015, China Life Singapore, adhering to the corporate vision “Success for you, Success by me”, has invested in continuous self-improvement and innovation. China Life Singapore is committed to providing value-added financial services, and aiming to create greater wealth value for customers through establishing an insurance company with unique advantages and brand strength.

In celebration of its 6th anniversary, China Life Singapore releases its very first corporate branding video. Adhering to the “Success for you, Success by me” corporate vision, this corporate branding video shows a warm story between China Life agents and customers. Since the first insurance policy, the Chine Life agent accompanies customers in every important moment of his/her life.

An insurance policy, infused with the spirit of serving customer wholeheartedly; an insurance policy, fulfilling customer’s holistic financial needs in protection, retirement and investment through a customized financial planning.

China Life Singapore agency channel inherits the culture of China Life Insurance (Group) Company with the mission to its customers, and witnesses every happy moment in customers’ lives. China Life Singapore believes that this trusted and experienced team established in 2020 will provide customers with the utmost services.

On the occasion of celebrating China Life Singapore’s 6th anniversary, the 1st China Life Singapore Kids Art Competition (“China Life Kids Art Competition”) has been officially launched on 4th August. This event aims to encourage kids to explore the happiness of growing up, to inspire their imagination and creativity through painting, to show appreciation to their hometown and the heroes around, and also the beautiful future that they imagined.

As part of China Life Insurance (Group) Company which is the largest state-owned financial insurance corporation in China, for six years, China Life Singapore has been deeply involved in the local community and actively fulfilled its social responsibility, through events such as title sponsor of the 48th Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships, sponsoring Apricot Grove Lantern Display at Gardens by the Bay’s Mid-Autumn Festival 2020, special supporting ‘Love & Hope’ Gala Concert, launching China Life Kids Art Competition, etc. China Life Singapore is committed to giving back to Singapore through more charity and dedication, so that love and responsibility will spread far and wide in the local community where China Life Singapore has rooted and grown.

Looking ahead, same as the story presented in the corporate branding video, China Life Singapore will continue to accompany its customers, providing customers with comprehensive and customized financial planning solutions, and support customers with its outstanding and quality service experience. China Life Singapore commits to customers with lifelong promise and being a lifelong partner for them.