China Life Singapore Successfully Held 2022 “Kids Art” On-site Drawing Competitions

SINGAPORE, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — China Life Insurance (Singapore) Pte Ltd. (“China Life Singapore”) successfully held the 2022 “Kids Art” On-site Drawing Competitions (“The Competition”) starting from 20 June and lasting until 3 July. With the theme of “Stay Healthy, Go Green, Live in Harmony“, The Competition encourages children to use art to artistically depict their views on a healthy lifestyle, share their happy stories, vision of a green future and creating harmonious community.

China Life Singapore invited two local art institutions, Little Earth Education and Joyme Art, to co-organize the on-site competitions. As a partner of the first Kids Art On-site Competition in 2021, Little Earth Education collaborated with China Life Singapore to successfully run the competitions again this time. As a new joiner, Joyme Art also performed well in this year’s on-site competitions.

Eight on-site drawing competitions were held this year, with approximately 200 families participating. The two art institutions specially designed the specific theme to align with the competition theme respectively. Little Earth Education emphasized the theme concept of “Green Harmony” by arranging the equipment accordingly. Pen washing containers made from yogurt boxes, color palettes made from folded newspapers, and other recycled materials were created ingeniously. The Joyme Art sessions addressed water pollution, plastic bag pollution, forest vegetation destruction, and global warming. Children were encouraged to use clay, watercolors, oil pastels, and other materials to create artwork that explores the symbiotic relationship between humans and the environment.

While children actively participated in the competition, the China Life Singapore agency teams provided parents consultancy of children’s education funds, family wealth planning, and other health protection products. After the event, the team presented each participant with a specially designed gift package.

Green Harmony is not only the theme of the competition, but also a part of ESG, which has been a sweeping trend worldwide, has also been a key word of China Life’s brand and spirit. ESG, or “Environmental, Social, and Governance”, is a manifestation of the long-term growth potential of a company, which is recognized by the market now. An increasing number of investors and clients are incorporating sustainable investments insights and data into their traditional investment processes.

China Life has always been centered on sustainable development capabilities and the practice of long-term social value of the enterprise, and has integrated into corporate governance and industry development. While implementing the environmental goal of “guaranteeing a healthy and friendly environment and helping to achieve carbon neutrality”, it is also improving the green theme of “green investment, green insurance, and green operation system”. China Life Singapore will also continue to base itself on the advantages of its main business, adhering to the concept of low carbon and environmental protection to explore the integration of ESG elements with corporate business and external cooperation, and become a model of ESG in the industry.