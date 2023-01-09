China Life Singapore Wins HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022 Award

SINGAPORE, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — China Life Insurance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd (“China Life Singapore” or “the Company”) announced that it was recognized as Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022 Awards by HR Asia, Asia’s Most Authoritative Publication for HR Professionals.

China Life Singapore has made efforts and explorations to improve employee development. Adhering to the corporate vision of “Success for you, Success by me”, the Company recognises that employees are the creators of its value and the practitioners of its innovation, and reiterates the importance of talents for the company’s sustainable development. Furthermore, building an exceptional team is one of the key priorities for long-term development and value enhancement.

Since the launch of CLIS Awards Program on January 2022, the Company aims to give encouragement by ensuring that each outstanding individual, team, and department’s hard work have been recognized.

To start building an innovative culture in the company, China Life Singapore regularly holds Innovation Forums for employees to contribute ideas, solutions and make improvements to workplace challenges or problems. The Company has witnessed a number of theoretical achievements in recent years. The first Innovation Forum in 2021 awarded 19 projects and a total of 11 innovation projects stood out in the 2022 Innovation Forum.

The Company aims to offer comprehensive learning and development programs for all employees to ensure continuing of professional development, keeping skills relevant and motivation high. In line with the combination of theory and practice, since 2020, the Company has organized 29 “Transformation” training series, and more than 40 external training, including skill development and market information. In addition, 41 sessions of training focusing on building and improving critical competencies for distribution channels has enabled the team to move towards a more professional direction.

To promote work-life balance, the Company has set up the Recreation Club where employees are engaged in different kinds of activities that helps to reduce stress and prevent burnout. Some examples are brainstorming, HPB mental health seminar and exercises of different genre. We have also set up the CLIS library to provide a space for reading, meditating, and relaxing. At the beginning of 2022, we have distributed over 150 sets of festive goodie bags to the less privileged groups in Toa Payoh.

Company system, incentive, innovation, training, activities… all these create an environment for employees to develop new skills and improve their professionalism and competitiveness. That also gives the company a competitive advantage in the face of a competitor.