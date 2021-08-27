China Mobile Hong Kong Triumphs Hong Kong’s Fastest 5G Network Award by Ookla®CH.jpg

<!–View this article in .txt format–>

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 27 August 2021 – Hong Kong’s leading 5G network provider China Mobile Hong Kong (CMHK) has been recognised as Hong Kong’s Fastest 5G Network Award – First Half of 2021* by Ookla® the company behind Speedtest®. This triumph follows its recognition by Ookla as the Fastest 5G Network in the Fourth Quarter of 2020 in Hong Kong**, and reaffirms CMHK’s commitment to leading Hong Kong into the new era of 5G.

According to the Hong Kong 5G network performance report awarded by Ookla, as of Q1 – Q2 2021, the median upload, download data speed of CMHK’s 5G network achieved market-leading results**.

CMHK 5G network median speed Average market 5G network median speed Percentage*** Upload (Mbps) 32.61 25.23 29% higher Download (Mbps) 212.76 153.82 38% higher

CMHK’s latency is lower at 11ms versus average market 5G latency at 13ms.

Full report can be accessed https://www.speedtest.net/awards/hong_kong/

Ookla®, the company behind Speedtest®, is a global leader in data analysis for fixed and mobile network test applications. Over 10 million daily tests are actively initiated by users across all Speedtest® platforms, with nearly 37 billion tests completed to date. As a result, Ookla® boasts the most comprehensive analytics on internet performance and accessibility worldwide. Ookla® is available in over 30 languages for thousands of businesses, governments, universities and trade organizations, and is used by a significant number of internet service providers and mobile carriers around the world.

Mr Sean Lee, Director & Chief Executive Officer of China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited, said: “After achieving a milestone of 5 million customers in June, we are proud to announce that CMHK’s 5G network speed has once again been recognized by Speedtest®. This award recognizes the resources and efforts we continue to invest in building a fast, high-quality and reliable 5G network for Hong Kong, and strengthens our commitment to being the city’s preferred digital partner. Through our state-of-the-art 5G network and other cutting-edge technology, CMHK will continue to provide leading 5G services to pave the way into a new era of connectivity and smart living in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area.”

“Speedtest Awards, presented by Ookla, are reserved for an elite delegation of network operators that have delivered exceptional internet performance and coverage within a market. It is our pleasure to present China Mobile Hong Kong with the award for Fastest 5G Network in Hong Kong. This recognition is a testament to their exceptional performance in the first half of 2021 based on Ookla’s rigorous analysis of consumer-initiated tests taken with Speedtest.” Attributed to Doug Suttles, CEO of Ookla.

*Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data Q1–Q2 2021. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

** Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data on 5G median download and upload speeds in Hong Kong for Q4 2020.Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

***Based on analysis by CMHK of Speedtest Intelligence®️ data Q1-Q2 2021. Ookla®️ trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.