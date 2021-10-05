China Oil Gangran Will Be Renamed “Century Energy International”, Clean Energy Industry Heavyweights On Board to Steer Business Transformation

– Business Focus Set on New Energy Sector

– Pivoting on Energy & Environment, Energy Technology, and Energy Safety

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 5 October 2021 – China Oil Gangran Energy Group Holdings Limited (“China Oil Gangran” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries the “Group” , SEHK stock code: 8132) announces that it has obtained shareholder approval at its recently held annual general meeting to change the Company name to “Century Energy International Holdings Limited“. The new company name will become effective upon completion of all legal procedures. It has also announced appointments of new board members and senior management who are leaders in the clean energy industry and possess extensive management experience at public companies. Bringing their wealth of industry knowledge and broad network in the clean energy industry in China and across the globe, the new management will give new impetus to the Company’s development and drive its business transformation into full gear.

Seize Opportunities from Carbon Peak and Neutrality to Thrive in China’s New Energy Sector

Mr. Cheung Yip-sang, the new Chief Executive Officer of the Group, said, “I am excited about joining Century Energy International to steer the Group’s business transformation after a two-year business restructuring. The business focus of the Group will be squarely set on the new energy sector, pivoting on the development of the clean energy industry chain. As a major energy-consuming country, the Chinese government has committed to achieving carbon peak by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060. The fundamental key to achieving the ‘double-carbon’ target is to change the path of the energy industry by adopting new technologies to accelerate the switch to clean energy, so as to increase energy efficiency and minimise the impact to the environment. As an emerging energy corporation, the Group’s mission is to ‘Benefit People’s Livelihood with Clean Energy and Technological Innovation’. We will explore the use of new technologies to advance the energy industry by introducing and integrating quality projects in China and from abroad, combining capital, technology and businesses to create synergies. Our goal is to thrive in the fields of new energy materials, energy saving and environmental protection and digital technologies for energy safety.”







New Energy Industry Veterans Enlisted to Bring New Impetus to the Company

The Company has recently announced various senior management appointments. All the new appointees are industry leaders who possess unique insights into the energy industry in China and around the globe. They include:

Mr. Leung Wing Cheong Eric, Non-executive Director and Chairman of the Board: Mr. Leung Wing Cheong Eric is experienced in the new energy industry and capital market. Mr. Leung was the deputy managing director, an executive director, and the chief financial officer of China Gas Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (Stock Code: 384), from 2005 to 2014. Prior to that, Mr. Leung had worked in different investment banks. Mr. Leung is a lawyer by training, and is qualified to practise law in Hong Kong, England & Wales, and Australia.

Mr. Cheung Yip-sang, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer: Mr. Cheung has extensive experience in the energy sector, having worked for ENN Holdings Energy Limited (“ENN Energy”, Stock Code: 2688) for more than 15 years. Mr. Cheung was the Chief Executive Officer of ENN Energy from 2010 to 2014. Mr. Cheung had subsequently joined the ENN Group in 2014, focusing on the clean energy industry chain, later serving as the Chief Executive Officer of ENN Group from 2017 to 2019. Mr. Cheung ranked No.1 of the oil & gas sector in Forbes’ “Best CEOs of listed companies in China” in 2013. He also topped Institutional Investor’s “Best CEOs” ranking, placing No.1 in the Oil & Gas sector in Asia in 2014.

Mr. Ma Shenyuan, President (China Business): Mr. Ma has long been engaged in business development and administrative management in the oil & gas industry, and has held important positions in many government departments and companies in Mainland China, including the National Development and Reform Commission and State Bureau of Petroleum and Chemical Industry. He has also served as general manager of natural gas business development in Greater China at the Royal Dutch Shell Plc (“Shell”), as well as senior vice president of ENN Energy and ENN Group. He was the president of ENN Energy Trading Group and the CEO of China Pacific Oil & Gas Co., Ltd.

Mr. Li Dewen, President (International Business): Mr. Li is experienced in the international sales and overseas investment operations. He has served as a certified attorney-at-law at the Ministry of Justice of the People’s Republic of China, and acquired substantial experience in Foreign Direct Investment (“FDI”). He has spearheaded the establishment of the “China-Israel Agricultural Hi-Tech Fund” in China. In tandem with the strong momentum of China’s “Belt and Road” initiative, Mr. Li has facilitated the overseas investments of Chinese state-owned companies, including China Railway Engineering Corporation, China National Electric Engineering Corporation, and China National Building Materials Group Corporation.







Mr. Lim Haw Kuang, Independent Non-executive Director: Mr. Lim Haw Kuang has been a director of Bank Negara Malaysia (Central Bank of Malaysia) since March 2015. He has been an executive director of Ranhill Holdings Berhad (MYX Stock Code: 5272) since September 2014 and an independent non-executive director of Jinxin Fertility Group Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (Stock Code: 1951). Prior to that, from March 2013 to March 2014 and from March 2014 to April 2016, he was an independent non-executive director and a non-executive director of ENN Energy (Stock Code: 2688). Mr. Lim has previously worked for Royal Dutch Shell Plc (“Shell”) for 34 years. During his tenure at Shell, Mr. Lim has held various director and senior management positions, including executive chairman of Shell (China) Ltd. (from July 2005 to February 2013), vice president of corporate planning and strategy for Shell, president of oil products in Asia Pacific and Middle East regions, chairman of Shell Malaysia Limited, as well as a managing director of Shell Malaysia Exploration & Production. From 2012 to 2016, Mr. Lim was an international council member of the China Council for International Cooperation on Environment and Development. Since June 2019, Mr. Lim has been a non-executive director of Wison Group, a company based in Shanghai with international operations in three main areas: oil and gas engineering services, offshore and marine services, and new materials. Mr. Lim graduated with a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the Imperial College of Science and Technology of the University of London in August 1978. He also obtained a master’s degree in business administration from the International Management Institute in Geneva in 1986.

About China Oil Gangran Energy Group Holdings Limited (SEHK stock code: 8132)

China Oil Gangran Energy Group Holdings Limited, to be renamed “Century Energy International Holdings Limited”, is an emerging energy company with a corporate mission to “Benefit People’s Livelihood with Clean Energy and Technology and Innovation”. The Company focuses on the development of the clean energy industry chain and adeptly utilises the R&D results of frontier technology in order to explore and advance industrialisation in energy technology and to connect and integrate with quality projects and resources in China and overseas. The Company aims to create substantial synergy between capital, technology, business and operational management and strives to establish its core competitiveness in the fields of new energy materials, energy saving and environmental protection and digital technologies for energy safety, developing into a respected technological energy corporation with influence across the industry.

