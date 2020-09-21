China Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. Has Obtained Multiple Certifications for Its Masks

HAIKOU CITY, China, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: CPHI) (“China Pharma,” the “Company” or “We”), an NYSE American-listed corporation with a fully-integrated specialty pharmaceuticals subsidiary based in China, today announced that the masks produced by its subsidiary Hainan Helpson Medicine & Biotechniqe Co., Ltd. has received multiple certifications, and have been listed on the Whitelist (“Whitelist” refers to the “List of Non-Medical Mask Manufacturers that have Obtained Foreign Standard Certification or Registration” and “List of Medical Material Production Enterprises that have Obtained Foreign Standard Certification or Registration” as indicated in document No. 12 issued by the Chinese government in 2020).

We currently have the following masks available for sale:

Disposable Medical Mask

Class II Medical Devices Registration

CE Registered (Authorized EU-Representative)

Implementation standard EN14683:2019

Rate of bacterial filtration efficiency≧95%

Flat, 3-layer

Particle Filtering Half Mask

CE Certified

Implementation standard EN149FFP1 NR

Rate of Penetration of filter material≦20%

3D, 5-layer

KN95 Particulate Respirator

Implementation standard GB2626:2019 KN95.

Rate of non-oily particulate filtration efficiency≧95%

3D, 5-layer

The COVID-19 pandemic is continuing around the world. Many countries are still facing the pressure to control the number of new infections and to prevent the virus rebound within the country and to stop spread of the virus from foreign countries. Wearing a mask is an encouraged daily defense method and becoming a habit in many areas. As China has achieved a phased milestone in COVID-19 prevention, as a professional pharmaceutical company with more than 20 years of history, we decided to actively leverage our professional experience and production advantages to provide high-quality masks to the global market. Our masks are manufactured in 100,000-class GMP production lines and associated quality control systems. For the convenience of consumers, we have put the masks online on the e-commerce platform: 1688.com.

For more information, please visit our online sales link for masks:

https://helpson.1688.com/

About China Pharma Holdings, Inc.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of products, focusing on conditions with high incidence and high mortality rates in China, including cardiovascular, CNS, infectious, and digestive diseases. The Company’s cost-effective business model is driven by market demand and supported by new GMP-certified product lines covering the major dosage forms. In addition, the Company has a broad and expanding nationwide distribution network across all major cities and provinces in China. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Hainan Helpson Medical & Biotechnology Co., Ltd., is located in Haikou City, Hainan Province. For more information about China Pharma Holdings, Inc., please visit www.chinapharmaholdings.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

