China Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. Launched A New Product

HAIKOU CITY, China, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — China Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited (NYSE American: CPHI) (“China Pharma” or “Company”), an NYSE American-listed corporation with a fully-integrated specialty pharmaceuticals subsidiary based in China, today announced that its subsidiary, Hainan Helpson Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (“Helpson”) launched a new product – the wash-free sanitizer.

During the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, there is a strong market demand for urgently needed disinfection products. Whether in professional medical institutions or daily life, daily disinfection has become a necessary step to avoid potential exposures to the virus.

In response to the government’s call to combat the novel coronavirus and to address people’s daily health protection needs, Helpson has leveraged the advantages of its pharmaceutical production facilities to launch this sterilization product in a short time. This product has received the production approval from the health authority. Helpson has initiated the production process and will deliver this new product to the market soon.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of products, focusing on conditions with high incidence and high mortality rates in China, including cardiovascular, CNS, infectious, and digestive diseases. The Company’s cost-effective business model is driven by market demand and supported by new GMP-certified product lines covering the major dosage forms. In addition, the Company has a broad and expanding nationwide distribution network across all major cities and provinces in China. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Hainan Helpson Medical & Biotechnology Co., Ltd., is located in Haikou City, Hainan Province. For more information about China Pharma Holdings, Inc., please visit www.chinapharmaholdings.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

