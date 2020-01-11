Trending Now

China reports 1st death from new type of coronavirus

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

China reports 1st death from new type of coronavirus

FILE – In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, a health surveillance officer monitors passengers arriving at the Hong Kong International airport in Hong Kong. A preliminary investigation into viral pneumonia illnesses sickening dozens of people in and around China has identified the possible cause as a new type of coronavirus, state media said Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. In Hong Kong, 15 patients with symptoms of respiratory illness were being treated as of Sunday. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

BEIJING  — Health authorities in the central Chinese city of Wuhan are reporting the first death from a new type of coronavirus.

The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission reported Saturday that seven other people were in critical condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said a total of 41 were suffering from pneumonia caused by a “preliminarily determined new type of coronavirus” as of Friday, down from the earlier figure of 59. It said those were in stable condition and at least two had been released from a hospital.

Another 739 people who were in close contact with the patients, including 419 medical workers, have been placed under medical observation but no related cases have been found.

FEATURED STORIES

Edited by MUF

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top