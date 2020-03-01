Trending Now

China reports 35 more virus deaths, 573 new cases

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

China reports 35 more virus deaths, 573 new cases

This photo taken on February 28, 2020, shows workers sewing at factory making hazardous material suits to be used in the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, at the Zhejiang Ugly Duck Industry garment factory in Wenzhou. - The coronavirus outbreak in China is preventing clothing manufacturer Ugly Duck Industry from resuming its normal production of winter coats, so it has pivoted to another in-demand product: hazmat suits. (Photo by NOEL CELIS / AFP) / TO GO WITH AFP STORY HEALTH-VIRUS-CHINA-HAZMAT-FACTORY,SCENE BY DAN MARTIN

This photo taken on February 28, 2020, shows workers sewing at factory making hazardous material suits to be used in the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, at the Zhejiang Ugly Duck Industry garment factory in Wenzhou. Photo by NOEL CELIS / AFP

BEIJING, China — China on Sunday reported 35 more deaths from the new coronavirus, taking the toll in the country to 2,870.

The number is lower than the 47 fatalities reported by Chinese authorities on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Health Commission also reported 573 new infections, bringing the total number of cases in mainland China to 79,824.

While still in the hundreds, the figure for new infections is far lower than the huge, daily increase in cases China was recording in January and February.

FEATURED STORIES

All but one of the 35 deaths were in Hubei province, whose capital Wuhan is the epicentre of the outbreak.

The new coronavirus, which has killed nearly 3,000 people and infected more than 86,000 in dozens of countries, is believed to have first emerged late last year in a Wuhan market that sold wild animals.

For more information about the novel coronavirus click here.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top