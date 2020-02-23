Trending Now

China reports another 97 virus deaths, nearly 650 new cases

thumbnail
Health TopNews
admin

China reports another 97 virus deaths, nearly 650 new cases

This photo taken on February 20, 2020 shows a medical worker holding bags of liquid traditional Chinese medicine at a hospital in Shenyang in China's northeastern Liaoning province. - The death toll in China from the coronavirus epidemic rose to 2,236 on February 21 after 118 more people died, most of them in the hard-hit epicentre province of Hubei, the government said. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT

This photo taken on February 20, 2020 shows a medical worker holding bags of liquid traditional Chinese medicine at a hospital in Shenyang in China’s northeastern Liaoning province.  (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT

BEIJING, China — China’s death toll from the coronavirus epidemic rose to 2,442 on Sunday after the government said 97 more people had died, all but one of them in the epicentre of Hubei province.

The National Health Commission also confirmed another 648 new cases in China.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vast majority of both deaths and new infections were in the hard-hit Hubei provincial capital of Wuhan, where the virus first emerged in December.

China’s total infections reached 76,936, the commission said in its daily update.

FEATURED STORIES

The coronavirus has spread to more than 25 countries and is causing mounting alarm due to new pockets of outbreak in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

China’s numbers of daily new infections are well down from the outbreak’s early height.

But China has sowed confusion about the data by repeatedly changing its counting methods.

For more information about the novel coronavirus click here.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top