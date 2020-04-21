SHANGHAI, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Jointly presented by DiningCity and American Express, the bi-annual “China Restaurant Week Spring 2020” will run from April 30 to May 24, 2020. This is following the March campaign, Fine Dining Delivery Season, an event that brought fine dining to the doors of customers during this difficult time. It is time to look towards the future and to bring both diners and restaurants into a brighter and more prosperous year. As it is with every China Restaurant Week, the event offers gastronomes a fantastic opportunity to get together and enjoy delicious meals while also supporting the restaurant industry.



China Restaurant Week Spring 2020 The Year’s Highly Anticipated Dining Celebration Is Back with Over 500 Hot Restaurants

Since its conception, China Restaurant Week has been dedicated to offering diners exquisite cuisines and premium dining experiences with great value prices at the high-quality restaurants around China. It has gained recognition and influence over the years, especially appealing to dining and lifestyle lovers across major cities in China. The dining event has now become one of the most anticipated dining events of the year.

This year’s Restaurant Week brings together more than 500 amazing restaurants throughout 9 major cities in Mainland China, in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Suzhou, Nanjing, and Tianjin. Participating restaurants include Michelin-starred restaurants, dining outlets within five-star hotels, specialty restaurants, and other hot new openings.

Some Michelin-Starred Restaurants

8 ½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA S hanghai ( Shanghai ) – Michelin two-star Restaurant

( ) Michelin two-star Restaurant L’Atelier de Jo e l Robuchon ( Shanghai ) – Michelin two-star Restaurant

( ) Michelin two-star Restaurant Jean-Georges ( Shanghai ) – Michelin one-star Restaurant

( ) Michelin one-star Restaurant Yongfoo Elite ( Shanghai ) – Michelin two-star Restaurant

( ) – Michelin two-star Restaurant PHENIX eatery & bar ( Shanghai ) – Michelin one-star Restaurant,

( ) – Michelin one-star Restaurant, Taian Table ( Shanghai ) – Michelin two-star Restaurant

( ) – Michelin two-star Restaurant M oose ( Shanghai ) – Michelin one-star Restaurant

( ) – Michelin one-star Restaurant Jing Yaa Tang ( Beijing ) – Michelin one-star Restaurant

( ) – Michelin one-star Restaurant Fu Chun Ju ( Beijing ) – Michelin one-star Restaurant

Highly Anticipated Restaurants

Rive Gauche @ The PuXuan Hotel ( Beijing ) – Traditional French cuisine

( ) – Traditional French cuisine Grand Hyatt Steakhouse @Grand Hyatt Hangzhou ( Hangzhou ) – Popular restaurant of China Restaurant Week

( ) – Popular restaurant of China Restaurant Week Highline ( Shanghai ) – Shanghai’s Popular 300sqm Terrace Restaurant

( ) – Popular 300sqm Terrace Restaurant Japanese Cuisine KURAYUKI ( Shanghai ) – Premium Fine Japanese Cuisine

( ) – Premium Fine Japanese Cuisine Brasserie 1893 @Waldorf Astoria Beijing ( Beijing ) – Popular Beijing Restaurant

( ) – Popular Beijing Restaurant Maison FLO ( Beijing ) – Popular restaurant of China Restaurant Week

( ) – Popular restaurant of China Restaurant Week Bistrot B @Rosewood Hotel Beijing ( Beijing ) – Popular restaurant of China Restaurant Week

New Entry Restaurants

Summer Palace, China World Hotel ( Beijing ) – Timeless Cantonese Favorite

) – Timeless Cantonese Favorite Le Stelle (Fang Da Cheng Branch) ( Shenzhen ) – Mediterranean Flavor

(Fang Da Cheng Branch) ( ) – Mediterranean Flavor Le Bistrot Hash ( Chengdu ) – Innovative French Cuisine

This edition, each participating restaurant will offer fixed-priced menus for a minimum of three courses per menu for lunch and dinner, each menu specially prepared by head chefs. An abundance of dazzling delicacies is expected to be discovered from Japanese to Chinese, French, Spanish, Italian and Southeast Asian cuisines, and more. Each tailor-made menu will include at least one of the restaurant’s signature dishes. Diners are given the opportunity to cruise through the all-star dishes for low prices.

Category Level A:

Lunch ¥138

Dinner ¥288

Category Level B:

Lunch ¥108

Dinner ¥198

Category Level C:

Lunch ¥78

Dinner ¥118

Category Level Elite:

*Elite Category restaurants are allowed to choose their own menu price, as there is a high price range in the segment.

“China Restaurant Week is in its 11th year and has become one of the most anticipated dining events of the year for gastronomes. We are proud and ever-thrilled to give diners the opportunity to discover new restaurants and have new and exciting experiences through this nationwide event,” says Toine Rooimans, DiningCity Managing Director. “We have a lineup of over 500 participating restaurants this year. We hope to continue expanding our options for diners and increase the diversity of Restaurant Week. In our experience, first-tier city consumers prefer a wide range of international cuisines and options while second-tier cities prefer local cuisine and down-to-earth eateries. We will also explore opportunities to cooperate with restaurants and categories that are popular with the local markets, bringing diners a more targeted selection of options. We hope that more diners could enjoy this delicious feast of culinary experiences and sensational meals.”

Canton Table’s Deputy General Manager Omar Enrique Lopez says, “We have participated in the China Restaurant Week countless times. And we have earned the loyalty of more customers through this event. I think the event is an important reason that has indirectly contributed to the success of our Cantonese restaurant on the Bund. It is also noteworthy that participating Restaurant Week is great for diners to experience high-quality restaurants at a reasonable price. That is not only exciting for the diner, but for us too. As restaurant operators, we have to continue keeping things exciting for guests, so they’ll appreciate our efforts in return.”

Reservations will be open to the public at DiningCity’s official website (www.restaurantweek.cn), its mobile App (DiningCity) and mini-program on WeChat from April 28th 2020 at 10am. American Express card members will be granted priority access to tables from April 22nd at 10am. In addition, its members can also enjoy 25% off on selected house drinks at selected restaurants.

Join us for China Restaurant Week Spring 2020—reinvigorate your taste buds, explore new cuisines, discover new favorite restaurants, and revisit timeless establishments this spring.

About DiningCity.cn

DiningCity.cn, an online bilingual guide and instant reservation service for premium restaurants, launched its Asian edition first in Singapore as early as 2007 and initiated official websites for Hong Kong and Mainland China in 2008 and 2009 respectively.

DiningCity offers restaurant listings, introductions, reviews, pictures and the ability to make instant reservations for its users. Its platform and app also offer instant discounts off the food bill (up to 50% off) through its Book & Save feature and rewards loyal users with welcome drinks and window seat priority.

DiningCity lists over 55,000 well-selected member restaurants with more than 1,300 instantly bookable member restaurants in Greater China.

About China Restaurant Week

China Restaurant Week is organized by DiningCity, a world-renowned online dining guide and restaurant reservation platform (http://www.diningcity.cn). It is held twice a year in many popular cities like Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, etc. The Restaurant Week has quickly become one of China’s hottest restaurant events with the participation of more cities like Hangzhou, Suzhou and Chengdu.

About American Express

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com.cn and connect with us on e.weibo.com/amexchina and our WeChat account (ID: AmexChina)

