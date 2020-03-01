China sends team to help Iran fight virus

BEIJING — China has sent a group of experts to Iran to help combat the novel coronavirus in the country, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying announced. She said on Twitter that the Chinese experts are on their way to Iran.

The coronavirus disease is enemy of all, Hua said, adding “we must fight together”.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif earlier, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China will continue to provide assistance within its capabilities to Iran in curbing the epidemic and treating the sick.

China has already donated a batch of nucleic acid detection kits and medical supplies to Iran.

FEATURED STORIES

For more information about the novel coronavirus click here.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ