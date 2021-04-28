China Southern Airlines Company Limited Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F

GUANGZHOU, China, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — China Southern Airlines Company Limited (the “Company”) (NYSE: ZNH; HKSE: 1055; SSE: 600029), announced that the Company has filed its 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F (the “2020 Form 20-F”), which includes its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission Commission (“SEC”), which can be accessed via the following link: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001041668/000119312521136208/d222984d20f.htm

The Company has made available through its website ( www.csair.com ) its 2020 Form 20-F, which can also be accessed electronically at www.sec.gov . Upon request by any shareholder or ADR holder, the Company will also deliver, free of charge and within a reasonable period of time after such request, a hard copy of its complete audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

To request a hard copy of the audited financial statements, please send your request by mail to the following address:

The Board Office of the Company

China Southern Airlines Company Limited

68 Qi Xin Road

Guangzhou 510403, People’s Republic of China

For further information, please visit the Company website: http://www.csair.com.

