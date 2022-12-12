China Tai’an installs “smart brain” for cities

TAI’AN, China, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The report of the Twentieth National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposed that “strengthen urban infrastructure construction and build a livable, resilient and smart city.” Building a new smart city is the people’s desire for a better urban life and the inevitable pursuit of high-quality urban development. In recent years, Tai’an City, Shandong Province, has innovated the big data integration development mode, dredged the three channels of data convergence, governance and application, created a new model and new business form of smart city construction, and constantly empowered urban governance.

The community is the “micro unit” of the city. In order to improve the people’s livelihood service level, Tai’an City has accelerated the construction of smart communities. Taking Hongjiagou Community in Tai’an High tech Zone as an example, the community has made full use of 5G, Internet of Things, cloud computing, big data and other technical means to build a smart community integrated management platform to achieve the refined management of “one zone, one policy”. At present, Tai’an City is promoting more than 70 communities to build smart communities with distinctive applications, helping grass-roots governance to be scientific, refined and intelligent.

In the field of tourism services, Tai’an innovatively proposes to build “certificated scenic spots”, break through data barriers, and achieve “certificated free admission”. Relying on the electronic information data of Aishan App ID card, the local government innovatively developed the “scenic spot code” to realize the ticket check without scanning the physical ID card. Tourists only need to open WeChat, Alipay or Aishan App to scan, generate a two-dimensional code of “scenic spot code” after face comparison, and scan the code at each entrance gate of the scenic spot to check tickets.

Now, with the wide application of big data in people’s production and life, Tai’an is vigorously developing digital industry, relying on the construction of the park to promote the upgrading of industrial development. According to statistics, in the first three quarters of 2022, 37 enterprises above the scale of digital economy in Tai’an City achieved a revenue of 4.74 billion yuan, up 22.6% year on year.