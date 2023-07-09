China tamps down on gatherings providing harmful information–media

BEIJING — China is tamping down on meetings that provide false information and could harm citizens, state media said, as the authorities step up oversight on what they consider questionable activities in various areas.

The Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and 10 other authorities issued a circular calling for a nationwide crackdown on meetings that “disrupt market order, affect social security and stability, and infringe on the legitimate rights and interests of the people,” Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

China wants to curb activities like gatherings and forums that collect fees irregularly and schemes that provide participants money, expensive gifts or securities, it said.

The irregular activities include unofficial ventures claiming to be organized by authorities and activities improperly described as “national” “international” or “summits”, state media reported.

In its recent crackdown, China has shut more than 100,000 online accounts that it said created fake news and content and has targeted rumors that hurt businesses.

China said in recent years, some unregistered entities have impersonated official institutions or formally organized “cottage” forum activities, or carried out fraud and wealth accumulation through forum activities, infringing on the legitimate interests of the people and disrupting market order.

