China Telecom Honoured with Four Awards including “Asia’s Best CSR” by Corporate Governance Asia

HONG KONG, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — China Telecom Corporation Limited (“China Telecom” or “the Company”; HKEx: 00728; SSE: 601728) is pleased to announce that the Company was honoured with the following corporate governance grand awards in “Asian Excellence Award 2022” organised by Corporate Governance Asia, a prestigious regional journal on corporate governance:

Asia’s Best CSR

Best Corporate Communications

Best Environmental Responsibility

Best Investor Relations Company



Corporate Governance Asia acknowledged that China Telecom strives to maintain a high level of corporate governance and has inherited an excellent, prudent and efficient corporate governance concept and continuously enhances its corporate governance capability. The sustained enhancement of the Company’s corporate governance aligned with the long-term best interest of shareholders. In addition, China Telecom was acknowledged for its achievements on facilitating the development of digital life and undertaking social responsibilities.

“Asian Excellence Awards” recognises corporates’ achievements and excellence in management acumen, financial performance, corporate social responsibility, environmental practices and investor relations. These awards are in the tradition of the high standards set and upheld by Corporate Governance Asia, the authoritative voice in corporate governance practices in the region. The accolades are based both on the scores from the data that was submitted by readers and from interviews conducted with investors.

China Telecom would like to sincerely thank the capital market and investors for their support and trust all along.