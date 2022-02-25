Chinachem Group joins hands with partners to support low-income groups with anti-epidemic supplies amid 5th COVID-19 wavePhoto-2-6-.JPG

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 25 February 2022 – Chinachem Group (the Group) has long been committed to the community. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the Group has been working alongside the public to help them tide over this difficult time through donations and other forms of support. The fifth wave of the epidemic has severely impacted society, with many non-profit organisations finding their manpower and resources stretched to the limits in supporting low-income groups. The Group is therefore responding by co-operating with various partners to help them immediately deliver anti-epidemic supplies to those in need, benefiting around 4,000 low-income families.

Sylvia Chung, Chief Business Impact Officer of Chinachem Group (middle), Chapman Chan, Chief Strategy & Investment Officer, C-MER Eye Care Holdings Limited (left), and KK Chiu, CEO of Zeek (right) help package the goodie bags to support the donation.

Each family will receive two goodie bags, each containing 10 rapid antigen test (RAT) kits, anti-epidemic items and daily necessities including surgical masks, sanitiser and canned food.





The donation includes 100,000 Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits, of which 50,000 have been donated by the Group and the other 50,000 are matching donations by C-MER Eye Care Holdings Limited (C-MER Medical) and Shenzhen YHLO Biotech Co. Ltd (YHLO).

The first batch of 20,000 RAT kits has already been delivered to the Fu Hong Society to help its residential care homes and daycare centres combat the pandemic. The remaining 80,000 will be packed into 8,000 goodie bags, together with other anti-epidemic supplies and daily necessities such as masks, hand sanitiser, canned food and more.

From today onwards, the goodie bags will be distributed to subdivided flat households in Tsuen Wan, Sham Shui Po and Yau Tsim Mong districts to help solve their urgent needs through the Society for Community Organization, Caritas Community Centre-Tsuen Wan, The Urban Peacemaker Evangelistic Fellowship, Asbury Methodist Social Service-Help Community Service Centre, Kei Yam Family Services Centre, and Wong Kam Lutheran Whole Person Development Centre.

Donald Choi, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Chinachem Group said, “With Hong Kong going through an unprecedentedly difficult time, caring for others and mutual aid are more important than ever. The Group cares for the community and is shouldering its social responsibilities by taking concrete action in support of the community’s anti-epidemic work. The city’s crowded living environment poses a high potential risk of cross-infection. Because of this, we are putting a focus this time on subdivided flat residents. The anti-epidemic goodie bags will be delivered directly to their homes to lighten their financial burden and reduce their risk of contracting the virus in public spaces. In this operation, we have co-operated with and leveraged the strengths of various community groups to ensure that more people in need can benefit as soon as possible.”

Dr Dennis Lam Shun-chiu, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of C-MER Eye Care Holdings Limited, said “C-MER Medical and YHLO are thrilled to partner with Chinachem Group in delivering the COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits donated by us to underprivileged families, so as to meet their urgent needs. This collaboration demonstrates the synergy effect created by the business community joining together to improve the effectiveness of the fight against the pandemic. We hope various sectors of the community can give full play to their own advantages and join forces in a bid to end the pandemic.”

Timely and safe delivery of supplies is one of the key aspects of this donation. Zeek, a smart logistics start-up in which the Group has invested, is sending its anti-epidemic delivery team to provide service for the beneficiary families in Sham Shui Po and Yau Tsim Mong districts. KK Chiu, CEO of Zeek, said “We have been monitoring the pandemic situation in the community and understand that it is dealing severe challenges to both businesses and citizens’ daily lives. We swiftly set up a designated delivery team to provide contactless, safe delivery services for quarantine facilities, restricted areas, and other premises or individuals with urgent needs. With couriers’ safety our priority concern, comprehensive protection is provided to the delivery team. In addition, the company has an earmarked an emergency fund for the team. Couriers who are diagnosed with COVID-19 will receive a one-off emergency subsidy.”

For high resolution photos, please click here.