China’s biggest pharma firm invites PH to join COVID-19 vaccine trial

MANILA, Philippines — China’s biggest pharmaceutical company, the state-owned Sinopharm, has invited the Philippines to join its trial of a vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Health Secretary Francisco Duque III bared Wednesday at the Senate Committee of the Whole hearing.

“We have a letter from China, from Sinopharm, China’s biggest pharmaceutical company, which offered to include us in its global clinical trial for their newly-developed vaccine,” Duque said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Previously, Sinopharm also extended a similar invitation to Pakistan.

In the Senate hearing, Duque also revealed that 148 patients had agreed to be part of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Solidarity Trial for COVID-19 treatment.

FEATURED STORIES

As of Wednesday, the Philippines has 13,221 COVID-19 cases, of whom 842 have died while 2,932 have recovered.

/atm

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ